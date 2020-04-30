Shopee announces S$1 million Seller Support Package to help local businesses in Singapore amidst COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has today announced the launch of the Shopee Seller Support Package (SSSP), created to help local sellers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) navigate the current economic environment. In fortifying its commitment to helping local businesses tide through the current economic climate, this package will see Shopee providing local sellers and SMEs with support totalling S$1 million. The package aims to aid local offline retailers in establishing an online presence and diversifying their revenue streams, while helping existing sellers further scale their businesses during this time. The package is part of Shopee’s region-wide initiative to support local sellers and SMEs during this unprecedented time.



The SSSP aims to benefit sellers in 3 areas:

Lowered advertising, cashback and free shipping costs : Sellers who register for the package will receive two weeks of free enrolment to the Coins Cashback & Free Shipping Programme [1] , as well as S$100 in the form of vouchers and paid advertising credits.

: Sellers who register for the package will receive two weeks of free enrolment to the Coins Cashback & Free Shipping Programme , as well as in the form of vouchers and paid advertising credits. Current sellers on the Coins Cashback & Free Shipping Programme : Sellers already under the Coins Cashback & Free Shipping Programme will receive S$200 in the form of vouchers and paid advertising credits.

: Sellers already under the Coins Cashback & Free Shipping Programme will receive in the form of vouchers and paid advertising credits. Helping new sellers succeed online: Shopee will offer training and support to help new sellers start, grow and succeed on Shopee. New sellers will receive four weeks of free access to the Coins Cashback & Free Shipping Programme, as well as S$120 in the form of Shopee-sponsored vouchers and paid advertising. Eligible sellers can also receive additional funding of up to S$9,000 through the recently announced E-Commerce Booster Package developed in partnership with Enterprise Singapore.

In addition, Shopee will also sponsor additional user vouchers through the #SGUnited Shopee Support Local campaign. During this trying time, Shopee aims to ensure this campaign spotlights local businesses, driving more visibility and sales to them by directing traffic to their online stores. In fortifying its commitment to helping local businesses tide through the current economic climate, this package will see Shopee providing local sellers and SMEs with support totalling S$1 million.

Zhou Junjie, Chief Commercial Officer at Shopee, said: “Being a homegrown company ourselves, Shopee has always been dedicated to nurturing and empowering local entrepreneurs and SMEs. This initiative fortifies our commitment to doing our part to help businesses tide through this unprecedented situation. As the current economic climate continues to change, we look forward to working closely with the community as we remain united in overcoming these challenges.“

Find out more about the SSSP at: https://shopee.sg/m/seller-support-package

Find out more about the #SGUnited Shopee Support Local campaign at: https://shopee.sg/m/shopee-support-local

About Shopee Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It was launched in 7 markets in 2015 to connect consumers, sellers, and businesses in the region.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Shopee, Sea’s other core businesses include its digital entertainment arm, Garena, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

[1] The Coins CashBack Programme is an opt-in programme Shopee offers to selected sellers to boost seller traffic and sales performance through cashback vouchers and marketing channel exposure on Shopee. The Free Shipping Programme offers sellers free shipping on selected products.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200430/2791163-1?lang=0