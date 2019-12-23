HomeTopNews Philippines

Shoplifter caught stealing throws baby at security guard before running away

December 23, 2019
threw baby at security staff

Springfield Township Police Department in Delaware County released images of the two suspects. Image: Facebook.com/@TheSpringfieldDelcoPoliceDepartment

Police are on the hunt for a shoplifter who hurled a baby at a security guard in an attempt to stall him, as he and a woman accomplice fled the scene.

The pair was caught stealing baby formula at a Target store in Pennsylvania, United States, as per ABC local TV station WPVI last Wednesday, Dec. 18. Store staff said the woman was putting baby formula inside the backpack of the male suspect.

When store security staff approached the two, they immediately tried to escape. The man then threw a baby strapped into a car seat at a guard, as they left the store.

“He threw the baby at him, the car seat tipped, the baby fell over, out of the car seat and rolled out,” police chief Joe Daly was quoted as saying.

The security guard reportedly tended to the infant and called 911, as per Springfield Township Police Department’s post on Facebook on Dec. 18. The woman however returned and took the child as she claimed to be the baby’s mother. She then fled the scene before the police arrived.

Posted by Springfield Delco Police Department on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

It was unclear if the child, who was estimated to be under one year old, got injured.

The police were able to arrest the said woman the next day, but are still searching for the man who threw the child, as per WPVI on Dec. 19.

Authorities say they know the identity of the man, but did not name either of the two suspects. JB

