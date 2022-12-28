Shoppers at Avenue K Shopping Mall Take Home RM300,000 worth of Prizes

The AK LET ME WIN! Campaign rewarded lucky spenders with a brand new Isuzu D-Max Truck and AirAsia flight tickets to Bali, Bangkok and Hanoi

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Following the first AK LET ME WIN! Campaign two years ago, Avenue K Shopping Mall in Jalan Ampang ran a successful sequel from September to December 2022. This time, shoppers were given a chance to win the grand prize of a brand- new Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4×4 AT 5-seater vehicle worth RM126,000. The three other main prizes were return AirAsia flight tickets to Bali, Bangkok and Hanoi. Lucky winners receive a pair of tickets each.



Let Me Win- Winner

To take part, shoppers needed to complete and drop a contest form into a lucky draw box attached with a minimum RM300 receipt spent at tenant outlets within the contest period. A live lucky draw and prize-giving event was held at the stage of Avenue K Level 3 Event Space on 10 December 2022 with 34 winners who took home RM300,000 worth of prizes, including 30 Shopping Gift Vouchers worth RM2,000 each, courtesy of Farmer’s Bar, Fire Fit, Fitness First, Feebay.Co, La Vie De Reve, Leather Avenue, Noodle Shack, Salad Atelier, Samba Brazilian Steakhouse and Strip.

Over 1000 shoppers participated in the campaign of AK LET ME WIN 2022. Winners were delighted with the prizes and commented that they enjoyed shopping for the festive season at the stores mall-wide with its variety of outlets, dining options, attractive promotions and instagramable blooming roses themed Christmas decorations.

Phang Sze Sze, General Manager at Avenue K says, “It was such a privilege to be able to bring joy to our customers through our partnership with Isuzu, AirAsia Superapp and other brand sponsors. Avenue K is the most rewarding place to shop, dine and enjoy the best services in the city centre and this campaign is in alignment with our tagline to ‘Make Friends, Create Trends.’ Congratulations to the new owner of the Isuzu and the holiday-makers who will fly to Bali, Bangkok and Hanoi. Also, happy shopping to the winners of the shopping vouchers! Such a great way to round up the year as we now gear up for more year-end celebration events on Avenue K Rooftop at Level 4 from 29 December 2022 to 1 January 2023. Visit our social media spaces for more information.”