Short Stack Announce ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ Album Release Shows

Last Friday (8th April), pop-punk mainstays Short Stack released their first album in almost seven years, Maybe There’s No Heaven, having previewed it with singles like ‘Live4’ and ‘Love You Like I Used To’.

The album was originally set to arrive in late February, but was pushed back until last week, with the band explaining they wanted to wait until they could properly take the record out on the road to launch it. Today, they’ve announced a trio of headline shows where they’ll do just that.

The band will kick off the three-date run with a show at Howler in Melbourne on Friday, 22nd April. They’ll play the Woolly Mammoth in Brisbane the following evening, and wrap up with a show at Sydney’s Crowbar on Sunday, 24th April. Support will come from Paperweight and Wolf & Chain. Tickets are available here.

When announcing Maybe There’s No Heaven last year, frontman Shaun Diviney said that in the past, there had been “a tension between the band that we wanted to be and the band that other people around us wanted to be.” Drummer Bradie Webb elaborated that on their new album, it felt like the band “finally have our hands on the steering wheel,” and that Maybe There’s No Heaven “isn’t in any way what someone else told us we should be.”

