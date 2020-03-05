Short Stack Announce Surprise Reunion Show In Sydney This Weekend

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020

Aussie emo royalty, Short Stack recently blessed our hearts with a reunion tour scheduled to kick off in late June. But, if you’re in Sydney, there’s no need to continue being patient.

Short Stack are giving us a surprise reunion show at AM//PM Emo Night at Sydney’s Burdekin Hotel on Saturday night. That’s tomorrow by the way.

Announcing the show via Instagram the Stack said, “We’re dusting off the cobwebs and playing a few songs at AM//PM like the good ol days.

“Tix EXTREMELY LIMITED and on sale now!”

At a very reasonable $20, you can see Short Stack do a ripper club show, just like the old days. Given how quickly tickets to their national tour have been selling, you should probably jump on these now.

They’ll be joined by Stepson, Bloom, Weighbridge, and Everleigh too.

Short Stack at AM//PM Emo Night

Joined by Stepson, Bloom, Weighbridge, and Everleigh

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 7th March

Burdekin Hotel, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website