Short Stack Share Second Comeback Single ‘Live4’

After making their highly anticipated return to music last month, Short Stack are wasting no time at all, with the release of their second comeback single accompanied by a music video.

The band last month announced their signing to UNFD and celebrated with the release of ‘Burn You Down’, a decidedly heavier, levelled up sound from the Budgewoi rockers that was the first new music from the band in six years.

Now, they’re switching things up on their new single ‘Live4’; a stadium-ready anthem that invites you to learn all of the words and belt it out at the top of your lungs.

“‘Live4’ is song is about celebrating being the underdog. We wanted a huge, anthemic song that would feel massive live. Choirs is something we’ve never done before, but we really wanted the chorus to explode,” the band said in the official press release.

The band have also announced an intimate, one off show to celebrate the single taking place at The Espy in Melbourne on Friday, 4th June. Tickets go on sale tomorrow on Friday, 30th April at 10AM AEST. Special guests, who are yet to be announced, will join them on the night.

Short Stack are due to perform their rescheduled national tour this November and December.

Watch the official clip below.

[embedded content]