Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur cooperates with Alibaba Cloud, leveraging innovation advantages to build a new industry ecosystem of 5G Internet of Vehicles

BEIJING, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Intelligent “Internet of Everything” (IoE) will become a reality in the 5G era, and “edge computing” is a key technology in the 5G era that will become one of the indispensable infrastructures of the digital universe. Edge computing exploits the advantages of 5G and is the next market opportunity beyond connectivity for the digital transformation of industry and enterprise.

A cooperative pilot project between Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and Alibaba Cloud has been initiated to explore 5G, edge computing for online ride-hailing mobile services. To lead the new era of intelligent transportation the project will jointly explore the application and expansion of edge computing in transportation under 5G and together promote the development and upgrade of the public transport industry.



Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur teams up with Alibaba Cloud, leveraging innovation advantages to build a new industry ecosystem of 5G Internet of Vehicles

Greatly improving the performance with low latency for a more enhanced passenger experience

5G connectivity features high speed, low latency and high capacity. The network speed of 5G is significantly greater than that of 4G, up to 10 times faster; the latency of 5G has reduced to milliseconds, one tenth that of 4G; the capacity of 5G Internet connection is remarkably higher. The cooperation between Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and Alibaba Cloud will better promote the further development of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur in Internet of Vehicles projects and to realize the innovation of 5G application modes.

With the application of 5G edge computing for integrated solutions, the entire driving communication interaction process of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur — namely the perception, transmission, handling, and response of road traffic condition during the driving process — will be transferred to Alibaba Cloud’s Edge Node Service (ENS) for processing. Under ENS the communication response speed is reduced to milliseconds, benefiting the “car intelligent” (CI) system assisting drivers to rapidly identify road situation for timely and correct decisions. The realization of intelligent driving assistance and intelligent safety management is advantageous to Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur for meeting the real-time demand of perception analysis to feedback decisions in driving scenarios. CI integrated hardware will work in conjunction with 5G edge computing to further enable the upgrading of speech interaction and intelligent entertainment functions to comprehensively improve passenger experience.

Truly promoting the transformation of the information industry

The Internet of Vehicles that requires low latency and highly reliable connectivity will take the lead in applying 5G consumer technology. Furthermore 5G-based edge computing can shorten the communication distance between the terminal and the server. In the near future more data will be directly analyzed and processed outside the server on the terminal side with edge computing. Transition of the data center suggests that great changes will take place in IT infrastructure. The 5G-based edge computing of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and Alibaba Cloud can truly achieve the transformation of the information industry by leading the way to technological changes, market changes and information industrialization to ultimately realize the distributed deployment and processing of business.

As a pioneering online ride-hailing platform in China, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur takes the lead in quality service, Internet of Vehicles applications and intelligent transportation construction for the whole industry. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur reached a strategic cooperation with Baidu in 2017 to focus on promoting the commercial operation of autonomous driving cars and the Internet of Vehicles. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur CI is the first vehicle intelligent hardware system launched by Apollo Duer OS Vehicle System under Baidu-Apollo Internet of Vehicles (IoV). It is the first application of AI and speech interaction technology for the online ride-hailing industry. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has also cooperated with Carnet Cloud to jointly develop equipment and high standard safety solutions for the Internet of Vehicles. Together we aim to ensure the safety of both passengers and drivers with the creation and launch of the first system of “snatching orders just by waving your hands” function in the industry, by developing the functions of facial masks intelligent identification, and so on.

The public transport industry will progress toward a more intelligent orientation, with technology serving as the primary driving force. Over the past few years, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has become a pioneering company in testing and applying new technologies, and its intelligent ecosystem has also benefited from its innovative and inclusive mindset. In terms of transportation, 5G technology and edge computing will promote an intelligent collaboration among more traffic participants. In cooperation with such companies such as Alibaba Cloud, Baidu and Carnet Cloud, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has been enhancing its technical leadership and innovation capacity, and adopting pioneering technologies to make future travel securer, more efficient and smarter. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur aims to promote the development and transformation of the entire industrial ecology, and lead the development of intelligent transportation.

