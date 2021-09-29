Trending Now

SHOW JIANGSU Media Tour visit Jiangsu Suyun Medical Materials in Lianyungang

PRN Asia
admin

SHOW JIANGSU Media Tour visit Jiangsu Suyun Medical Materials in Lianyungang

LIANYUNGANG, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On 18 September 2021, SHOW JIANGSU Media Tour was held in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. Jiangsu Suyun Medical Materials Co.,Ltd is a medical material supplier that produces blood-infusion sets, tubes, catheter and other medical equipment, according to the Information Office of Lianyungang Municipal People’s Government.

A woman works in a Suyun factory for medical supplies.
A woman works in a Suyun factory for medical supplies.

Image Attachments Links: 
Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=402500 
Caption: A woman works in a Suyun factory for medical supplies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/show-jiangsu-media-tour-visit-jiangsu-suyun-medical-materials-in-lianyungang-301387918.html

Related Posts

Back To Top