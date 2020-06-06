Showman extraordinaire

From organizing fundraisers in school, the young man has parlayed his management talents into bringing international acts and high-profile events to the Philippines. Due to his efforts, the visits of celebrities like former US president Bill Clinton and singer Mariah Carey went off smoothly.

Winston Llamas

President

Wilbros Live

Meeting and rubbing elbows with distinguished VIPSs and stars of the entertainment world are not something one does regularly. But for Winston Llamas, president of Wilbros Live, it’s nothing out of the ordinary. He specializes in bringing Hollywood celebrities, iconic musical artists, world-class acts and even heads of state to the Philippines.

In 2010, Wilbros Live handled the Manila visit of former United States president Bill Clinton. From his security to the program at The Manila Hotel, where he spoke of the challenges of globalization, Winston’s team saw to it that Clinton’s itinerary went off seamlessly.

“Meeting Mr. Clinton was definitely a highlight,” Winston beams. “It was a truly remarkable and memorable experience for us — a once-in-a-lifetime moment working with a former president of the United States.”

Unique personalities

He could say the same for many of the personalities whom he has been fortunate to meet in his unique career. “They each have their own, distinct characteristics that make it very difficult to just pick one [to single out],” Winston says. “Each of them has certainly left a mark in my head and in my heart.”

Winston Llamas (above, far right), brother William (far left), mother Thelma Violeta (fourth from left) and brother Glenn (sixth from left) pose with Irish pop group Westlife; with former US president Bill Clinton (left); and diva Mariah Carey

(below) CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Wilbros Live began as a mere hobby for Winston and his brother Glenn as early as their high school days and continued into college. “We were very active in our respective school organizations, doing variety shows and events to raise funds for the school’s various beneficiaries,” Winston recalls. “We found these experiences very humbling and interesting, so we decided to do a few more local shows during our free time. After a few years and more local shows, we decided to bring in international acts. The rest is history.”

To date, the impressive portfolio of Wilbros Live includes top concert artists like Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Bryan Adams, Lionel Richie, John Legend, Janet Jackson, Michael Bublé, Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Kylie Minogue, David Guetta, Demi Lovato, The Jonas Brothers, Avril Lavigne, Natalie Cole, Ne-Yo, Destiny’s Child, Jason Derulo, Boyz II Men, Chicago, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cliff Richard, Olivia Newton-John and Michael Bolton.

Wilbros Live has also collaborated with local clothing giant Bench for the visits of its celebrity endorsers, like Lee Min Ho, Taylor Lautner, Brooklyn Beckham, Cole Sprouse, Park Shin Hye, Dylan Wang, Nick Khun and Park Hyung Sik.

But the thrill of dealing with famous faces co-exists with intense stress. Says Winston: “Apart from booking and securing the artist/s, everything after that — from the planning to the logistics to the promotions of the show — should be given priority. All should be precise and well-thought [out] to make every show a wonderful and memorable experience.

“The most exciting parts of this business is having the privilege to personally meet and work with the performer/s and to see all the fans happy at the end of each show.”

Winston, thankfully, harbors no regrets entering the high-octane world of events planning. Instead, he considers every disappointment or, perhaps, a wrong strategy as a “learning experience.” He says: “One downside to it all is, of course, this is the entertainment industry, which never sleeps. We’ve definitely had our share of late nights, and I deeply appreciate my hardworking team for their dedication.”

Business wins out

Winston, who previously worked in his family’s pharmaceuticals business, remains “single and ready to mingle” despite his loaded calendar prior to the coronavirus-prompted lockdown. “As a child, I wanted to be a successful entrepreneur just like my father [William] and a great singer just like my mother [Thelma Violeta],” he says. “Both of them are entrepreneurs. However, becoming a singer wasn’t on my side, so the business side of me grew as I was surrounded by father and brothers, who had the business mindset running in their blood.”

“But I couldn’t have done it without the blessings of our Almighty Father, plus the help and support of my family and dear friends who stuck with me throughout the years.”

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect every aspect of business, Winston is well aware that events promotion needs to adjust drastically to the situation. Concert producers will need to think of new new ways to mount future productions.

“This [coronavirus crisis] is certainly the game changer,” Winston says. “For now, we are studying alternatives and different avenues of presentation under the new rules. [Ensuring] the safety and protection of the artists and the general public is our priority and always will be.”

Wilbros is determined to survive. After all, if there’s one thing people can’t — and won’t do — in these stress-packed times is give up their music and the artists who interpret this so memorably.

ABOUT ME

ROLE MODELS

Motivational gurus Zig Ziglar and Anthony Robbins and game changers Jack Ma and Richard Branson, to name a few

GOALS

To be physically fit, mentally healthy and spiritually full

FIRST PAY CHECK

If it counts, a free lunch certificate for successfully mounting my first fundraising school concert

MORNING RITUAL

Pray, swim and take breakfast

SPECIAL SKILL

Being a people person is one of the outstanding traits I have

TIME SPENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

It varies, but just a few hours a day