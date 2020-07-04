“Shownu of MONSTA X undergoes emergency eye surgery”

MONSTA X’s Shownu undergoes emergency eye surgery following the results of his eye checkup.

Shownu of K-pop boy group MONSTA X underwent an emergency eye surgery, according to a statement released by his management Starship Entertainment on Twitter.

According to the post, while Shownu was having his eye checkup—a pre-examination done before undergoing a LASIK surgery, it was discovered that he had left eye retinal detachment. Hence, he had to go through an emergency eye surgery to address it.

While Shownu was undergoing an ophthalmic examination for the LASIK surgery originally scheduled on the 2nd of July, it was found that he had some problems with his retina. Under the doctor’s opinion, Shownu got a thorough medical examination.

As a result, Shownu was diagnosed with ‘Left Retinal Detachment (Amotio Retinae)’ and had to go through an emergency surgery this afternoon.

As Starship Entertainment put priorities on the artist’s condition, the company will put an effort so that Shownu can recover fast in a safe condition. We will make further announcement on the artist’s upcoming schedule separately once we get the doctor’s opinion on Shownu’s recovery status.

We sincerely extend our apologies to all the fans who are giving love and support for MONSTA X. Starship will continue to try our best in taking good care of the artist’s condition.”

Composed by Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M., MONSTA X is the Korean group behind hits like “Trespass”, “Beautiful”, and “Hero”, among others.