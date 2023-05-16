Shrewsbury student raises funds and brings clean water to village in Pakistan devastated by floods

BANGKOK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — It all began with a video and a flyer that Shrewsbury Year 12 student Taan made himself and distributed to his family and close friends asking for funding for his project to bring clean water to Shahkot, a village in Pakistan’s Punjab province devastated in the floods of 2022. His initiative soon mushroomed and culminated in generating support of approximately 10,000 USD, or 4,000,000 Pakistani Rupees.



Shrewsbury Bangkok Riverside student raises funds and brings clean water to a village in Pakistan devastated by floods.

Taan has been a student at Shrewsbury Riverside campus for more than ten years, is an avid sports player, enjoys Mathematics, and plans to study Engineering in the future. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, then moved to Dubai for a while, and then relocated to Bangkok, Thailand.

However, Taan has always kept a close connection with his Pakistani roots, especially with his uncle who still lives there. His uncle played a key role in assisting the region get back on its feet after the floods.

Shahkot was one of many regions in Pakistan devastated by the floods that decimated the mainly agricultural economy on which so many are dependent upon.

Access to clean water was a major problem and Taan saw that was a top priority for the community’s quality of life and prevention of disease.

Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Taan successfully planned, collaborated, and co-ordinated with his uncle based in Pakistan to build a Solar Reverse Osmosis Plant (with a 3,000 litre capacity) turning dirty water into clean water.

Taan has now set his eyes on children’s ability to walk to school by improving roads and pathways to and from the village and to build local educational facilities.

Taan’s advice is “One should always take the opportunity to create positive change in other people’s lives. Don’t be fearful that your impact might be limited or go unnoticed – the fact that you are willing to make a difference is already a step in the right direction.”

Shrewsbury International School Bangkok Riverside; is an international day school for boys and girls aged 3-18 years, located in an inspirational riverside setting in the heart of Bangkok. Since 2003, our students’ exceptional achievements both inside and outside of the classroom have established a reputation as Thailand’s leading British international school.