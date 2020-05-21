Shun Tak committed to standing as one with Singapore through the largest mask donation to date

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shun Tak Residential Development Pte Ltd, joined by Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited, has donated 5 million face masks to the National Council of Social Services in Singapore through Community Chest Singapore as part of the “Partnerships for good” campaign, which represents the largest mask donation to date.



Shun Tak Residential Development Pte Ltd and Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited at Handover Ceremony hosted by Mr. Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development in Singapore.

“We believe in solidarity and responsibility. Despite being a new entrant to Singapore, we have always shared close bonds with this community, and are pledging to stand united through rain or shine. We are glad that our donation can bring immediate relief to the most vulnerable groups in need. The spirit of collaboration has always been a central part of our business philosophy, and now we are upholding this same spirit, joined by the our corporate partners and local authorities, as we come together and stand as one amid this global pandemic,” remarked Ms. Pansy Ho, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Shun Tak Group.

Shun Tak is a Hong Kong based conglomerate which made its first foray in Singapore in 2016, and has gradually built a diversified portfolio of ultra-prime properties in Singapore downtown area over the years. These include 111 Somerset, a newly refurbished commercial complex which includes offices, medical suites and a retail podium; Park House, which will comprise 51 luxurious units and 3 penthouses in a 21-storey residential tower, and 14 Nassim Road which is to be redeveloped into 14 units of the most exclusive and bespoke residences with high collectible value. The Group is also in the process of developing No.9 Cuscaden Road into a 5-star luxury hotel with no fewer than 142 rooms, to be managed by Artyzen Hospitality Group.

