SHUTTERSTOCK AND POND5 EXPAND PREMIUM CONTENT COLLECTION BY SECURING DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO FILMPAC’S HIGH-END CINEMATIC QUALITY VIDEO LIBRARY

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Shutterstock, Inc . (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced its partnership with FILMPAC, a premium footage boutique, to bring FILMPAC’s premium cinema-quality video collection to Pond5 and Shutterstock.



With over 100,000 videos filmed by leading cinematographers, FILMPAC’s upscale collection is ideal for creative professionals with a dramatic flair

Founded by filmmakers for filmmakers, FILMPAC’s creative platform features 4K video content produced by world-class cinematographers and artists. It boasts a library of approximately 100,000 video assets across 15 curated collections, capturing powerful, raw and authentic moments that enable marketers and filmmakers to maximize their creative storytelling potential and create with confidence. As global distribution partners for FILMPAC, Shutterstock and Pond5 have unlocked access to unique, unparalleled video content, ranging from clips of cutting edge technology and breakthroughs in healthcare to snippets of bustling cityscapes and breathtaking natural scenery.

“Video creators today are looking to bring their stories to life with unique and diverse cinema quality content,” said Tom Crary, Pond5’s CEO. “By partnering with FILMPAC, Shutterstock and Pond5 will provide our customers exclusive access to video content unsurpassed in its ability to inspire the creative storytelling process.”

Caleb Rexius, FILMPAC’s founder, added, “Our goal with FILMPAC footage is to produce a library that fits seamlessly into storytelling and meets the highest demands of creative quality. With our meticulously curated, yet practical collection, and Pond5 and Shutterstock’s vast distribution capabilities, we’re excited for this one-of-a-kind partnership, which will accelerate our mission of helping creatives win.”

FILMPAC’s exclusive content will be made available to both Enterprise and E-commerce customers across both Shutterstock and Pond5, initially as part of Shutterstock’s Select collection and as part of Pond5’s Marquee collection , which will be sold on an à-la-carte basis to allow customers to buy what they need, when they need it.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock’s comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , 3D models , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 415 million images and more than 26 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world’s leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide, Pond5, the world’s largest video-first content marketplace , TurboSquid, the world’s largest 3D content marketplace ;, PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world’s media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

ABOUT POND5

Pond5 is the world’s largest video-first content marketplace, with over 30 million royalty-free video clips, plus millions of music tracks, sound effects, images, and more.

Pond5 strives to create world-class storytellers by providing creators of all types with the content they need to tell stories, share knowledge, and inspire audiences. Driven by a commitment to its passionate and growing global community of more than 100,000 professional visual and audio artists, Pond5 provides a platform where creative work can flourish. The marketplace serves the needs of creators across industries—from individual users to major corporations—with competitive pricing and an array of purchase options including a unique pay per item model. Purchases are backed by a broad and flexible license, a best price guarantee, and a dedicated team standing by to provide expert assistance.

ABOUT FILMPAC

FILMPAC is the world’s leading unlimited download membership site with cinema quality footage and premium music designed to meet the emerging needs of today’s creative professionals.

FILMPAC helps creators win with access to affordable, premium quality content created by its professional in-house production teams and elite contributors from across the globe. FILMPAC’s unmatched curation, story-based library, and flexible licensing model makes it an ideal fit from entry-level content creators and video freelancers to global brands and agencies.