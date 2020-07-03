Sia Says She Stopped Maddie Ziegler From Getting On Flight With Convicted Rapist, Harvey Weinstein

Sia has shared that she once stopped Maddie Ziegler from boarding a flight with convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein. The story came up while Sia was a guest on the podcast the Zach Sang Show.

“I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on,” said Sia. “When he invited her, I told [Maddie’s mum] Melissa, I just said, ‘Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.’”

Sia then continued to discuss how protective she’s felt over Ziegler since they began working together. “As soon as I met Maddie, I felt extreme desire to protect her and I think that it was part of my own healing,” she said.

“I felt just extreme compulsion to protect her and yet the irony is that I didn’t want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight and she would say to me, ‘Don’t be silly—I was already famous and I wanted to be famous.’”

“And I say, ‘And you know it can stop at any time right? If you want it to stop, I can make it stop. You can just go back to being a normal person again.’

“She said, ‘No, I just love performing. I love dancing and I love acting so much,’” Sia continued.

“And so I thought how’s a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her and therefore most of the time we’re working together.”

Maddie Ziegler is set to star in Sia’s upcoming film, Music.

Catch the interview below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]