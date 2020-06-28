Sia Tops Ridiculously Star-Stacked List Of Feats On Producer Sam I’s New Album

Grammy-nominated DJ, music producer, composer and music/film director Sam I (aka Sam Spiegel) has just unleashed one of the most ridiculously collab-stacked albums of our time, dubbed Random Shit from the Internet Era.

Australia’s own Sia joins Vic Mensa and Busta Rhymes on ‘Don’t Give Up’, the focus track of the LP, which also features a number of singles recently released by Spiegel including ‘Used to be my Homie’ featuring Freddie Gibbs and BJ The Chicago Kid,‘20 Below’ featuring Anderson .Paak and Doja Cat, ‘To Whom It May Concern’ featuring CeeLo Green, Theophilus London and Alex Ebert, ‘One Last Time’ featuring Goldilox and co-produced by AlunaGeorge’s George Reid, ‘Wishin’’ featuring Bipolar Sunshine, ‘Crew’ featuring Elliphant and Agent Sasco (AKA Assassin), ‘Champagne’ featuring Aynzli Jones and ‘Perfect’ with Tropkillaz featuring Bia and MC Pikachu.

The highly anticipated follow-up to Spiegel’s landmark collaborative project N.A.S.A.’s critically acclaimed 2009 release The Spirit of Apollo feat. Kanye West, M.I.A. and Tom Waits to name a few, Random Shit from the Internet Era also delivers a bunch of never-before-heard tracks featuring RZA, Barbie Hatch, Kat Dahlia and more.

“I usually love to work conceptually,” Spiegel explains of the LP. “Call me old school, but I love making albums that have a theme or concept that carries you through the record. For instance, on N.A.S.A.’s The Spirit of Apollo the theme was space and unity; creating together without geographical, religious, genre or ideological borders.

“Random Shit from the Internet Era was a different process for me,” he continues. “This is an album comprised of songs which have been created in bits and pieces over many years, some literally over the last 15 years! I had these great songs floating around my brain, and I felt it was time to release them to the world, regardless of whether they fit into a cohesive conceptual album. For that reason, the album is comprised of lots of different feels and genres, disparate frames of mind from my journey through life.”

In addition to the new album, Sam I is also celebrating the 10th Anniversary of The Spirit of Apollo with a 4-LP box set which includes three previously unreleased N.A.S.A. songs feat. Fatlip (Pharcyde), Gift of Gab (Blackalicious) and Jimmy Jael (Brother Reade), plus remixes, a 48-page picture booklet with photos of N.A.S.A. on tour and in the studio, a 24-page LP booklet, a streaming card to watch The Spirit of Apollo documentary and more.

You can order it here or stream the artist’s new LP Random Shit from the Internet Era below.

Sam I – Random Shit from the Internet Era Official Track Listing

1. Goin’ Home

2. Perfect (with Tropkillaz, featuring Bia & MC Pikachu)

3. Used to Be My Homie (featuring Freddie Gibbs & BJ The Chicago Kid)

4. Don’t Give Up (featuring Sia, Busta Rhymes & Vic Mensa)

5. Wishin’ (featuring Bipolar Sunshine)

6. One Last Time (featuring Goldilox)

7. To Whom It May Concern (featuring CeeLo Green, Theophilus London & Alex Ebert)

8. 20 Below (featuring Anderson .Paak & Doja Cat)

9. Champagne (featuring Aynzli Jonze)

10. Crew (featuring Elliphant & Agent Sasco [aka Assassin])

11. Ride (featuring RZA & Barbie Hatch