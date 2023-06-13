SIDA 2023: “Reach For The Stars”

Celebrating the Best and Brightest in Design

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Singapore Interior Design Awards (SIDA) is back in 2023, celebrating the best and brightest in design. SIDA is one of the most recognised interior design awards in the Asia Pacific region and is organised by the Society of Interior Designers, Singapore (SIDS). The awards honour the top designers in the region, receiving close to 700 entries each year.



SIDA Singapore Interior Design Awards 2023

The theme for the 7th edition of SIDA emphasises the industry’s recognition for the highest design excellence. “Reach for the Stars” symbolises every participant’s ambition and hopes to be the best version of themselves, encouraging designers to innovate and strive to make their distinctive mark in the industry.

“Brandon Fee, Co-Chairperson for SIDA 2023 ” SIDA epitomised the designer’s perseverance, tenacity, creativity, labour of love, and dedication to their craft. Through SIDA, we celebrate those spirits and share an intimate part of the designers. Revealing the finest our profession has to offer.”

To honour exceptional accomplishments in the interior design industry, SIDA 2023 will introduce 7 new awards:

1. The first award: Designers of the Year

To recognise designers who consistently deliver projects of the utmost design excellence.

2. The second award: Young Designers of the Year

To recognise and empower up-and-coming talent within the industry.

3. The third award: Design of the Year

To identify and endorse the one entry that establishes a new standard for design and has a long-lasting impact on the industry.

4. The fourth award: Best in Academic Design

To not only recognise, but also raise awareness of design initiatives that positively impact social causes and contribute to the betterment of the community’s overall welfare.

5. The fifth award: Design Educators of the Year

To acknowledge and appreciate the valuable role of educators in shaping the skills and abilities of young individuals who will enter the design industry.

6. The sixth award: Best in Healthcare Design

To recognise excellent designs that improve the healthcare industry’s standards and elevate the quality of patient care and employee working conditions.

7. The seventh award: Admira Innovative & Sustainability Award

To encourage the use of sustainable materials and construction methods through innovative design and sustainable processes.

The award winners will inspire others to strive for greater success in their designs within the industry and beyond. SIDA 2023 promises to be a ground-breaking occasion that honours the best and brightest designs while showcasing the inventive and artistic abilities of interior designers from all over the world.

“According to Mike Lim (Best of the Best & Lifetime Achievement), getting to where I am today would not be possible without the pioneers who laid the groundwork for our work, many of whom are seated here. “Thank you very much.”

Aim for the stars by entering SIDA 2023, which is open to both aspiring designers and seasoned industry experts. The recognition of the industry’s commitment to pushing the envelopes of creativity and innovation and to design excellence will be demonstrated by the awards.

[The entry call will begin on May 11, 2023, at 00:00]

About SIDA

Organised by the Society of Interior Designers, Singapore (SIDS), the Singapore Interior Design Awards (SIDA) is the most established interior design awards in the country participated by ID professionals from across the globe. Established in year 2017, the awards recognise the best of the best in the region’s

designers. With close to 700 entries received annually, SIDA is also one of the most intensely contested awards in Asia Pacific making every winner an outstanding performer showcasing the highest in design excellence.

About DFW Creative Pte Ltd (official PR & Marketing partner)

At DFW Creative, we bring personality to the world of marketing! DFW Creative is a full-service marketing agency in SE Asia, known for delivering creative and impactful PR, social media, marketing, event, and virtual event solutions. Our approach is strategic and tailored to help businesses connect with their audience in a memorable way. Our team is dedicated to keeping up with industry trends while infusing each project with a touch of personality. Whether you’re looking to make a splash in traditional or digital channels, we have the skills and award-winning track record to bring your vision to life. DFW Creative is headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, India, and a presence in Thailand, Malaysia and Europe

