Sieu Viet Group merges mywork.com.vn into vieclam24h.vn to optimize user experience

This portfolio consolidation is aimed to optimize the group’s internal operations and bring its end user a superior and seamless experience despite the fact that Sieu Viet’s short-term revenue may be impacted

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sieu Viet Group, the leading HR tech giant in Vietnam, announced that they have officially merged mywork.com.vn into vieclam24h.vn , in an attempt to enhance one of the most prestigious & trusted online job boards nationwide. As a result, all job posts and user accounts on mywork.com.vn will be transferred to vieclam24h.vn.

Sieu Viet desires to be the dominant market leader by solving key manpower problems, thus moving society forward. To realize this vision, Sieu Viet has transformed Viec Lam 24h – its oldest brand in the portfolio – with a series of decisive moves such as brand and UI upgrade in Dec 2021, introducing Freemium & Account Services in Apr 2022, and merging with viectotnhat.com in May 2022. With the strategic move of portfolio consolidation, not only vieclam24h.vn gains an advantage but both job seekers and recruiters from MyWork also would benefit greatly upon migration to ViecLam24h.

Increasing the competitive advantage of Viec Lam 24h in the market

Doubling down on communications & customer services: post-merge, marketing activities, promotions, and customer services are heavily invested in ViecLam24h as a destination website. This would help ViecLam24h gain competitive advantage and strengthen the leading position in Vietnam .



vieclam24h.vn – the one-stop shop for job seekers and recruiters

Benefits for job seekers

2x the jobs: all job posts from mywork.com.vn are now being combined with vieclam24h.vn, creating a much larger job pool for job seekers to search and apply.

all job posts from mywork.com.vn are now being combined with vieclam24h.vn, creating a much larger job pool for job seekers to search and apply. More seamless experience: instead of switching back and forth between portals to apply for jobs, seekers now only need to access a single platform to have their requirements met. Besides, improvements in search algorithms along with a streamlined, modern, and friendly interface will help candidates easily find their match.

Benefits for recruiters

Doubled candidate pool: companies can now access 7+ million quality candidate profiles from both mywork.com.vn and vieclam24h.vn, increasing the chance of successful hire. In addition, job display and employer branding will also be enhanced in vieclam24h.vn with more than 40 million visitors per year.

companies can now access 7+ million quality candidate profiles from both mywork.com.vn and vieclam24h.vn, increasing the chance of successful hire. In addition, job display and employer branding will also be enhanced in vieclam24h.vn with more than 40 million visitors per year. Exclusive offers: Clients of ViecLam24h will enjoy the privilege of 12++ free job posts per year along with an Account Service add-on to help optimize recruitment process. The recruiter account is also integrated with smart features to help manage job post & application status. In addition, users can develop professionally with free access to different training workshops, webinars, and industry reports.

Clients of ViecLam24h will enjoy the privilege of 12++ free job posts per year along with an Account Service add-on to help optimize recruitment process. The recruiter account is also integrated with smart features to help manage job post & application status. In addition, users can develop professionally with free access to different training workshops, webinars, and industry reports. Better customer experience: the streamlined, modern interface with advanced AI technology makes recruiting simpler and easier. The customer care teams from both websites are now unified and focused to serve one customer base. Training and internal reforms are expected to bring better customer satisfaction to the clients of both sites.



intuitive user interface for recruiters

“We have been and will always put the users at the core of our activities. Merging the two platforms not only simplifies our operations but also expresses our determination to innovate and our commitment to serve the society better” – said Mr. Ong Xuan Minh, CEO of Sieu Viet Group.

Also in the later months, ViecLam24h is about to launch its first mobile app to better facilitate job seekers on the go. In addition to all the search and apply related features, the gross to net salary converter will also be optimized for mobile devices.



the about-to-launch mobile app to better facilitate users on the go

Visit their website: vieclam24h.vn

Connect with them on social media:

About vieclam24h.vn & Sieu Viet Group

Founded in 2004, vieclam24h.vn is the first born and leading brand of Sieu Viet Group – the owner of top job boards in Vietnam, including timviecnhanh.com, vieclam24h.vn, mywork.com.vn, and viectotnhat.com. The company has offices in both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with more than 400 employees.

Originated as a job sub-portal on the famous news site 24h.com.vn, over the past 18 years vieclam24h.vn has proudly connected more than 700,000 recruiters with more than 6,000,000 job seekers, and was recently recognized as the most popular job website in Vietnam (according to a survey conducted by Buzzmetrics in January 2022).

Mywork.com.vn was founded in 2011 by ISS Vietnam Information System Solution Joint Stock Company and later acquired by Sieu Viet Group.