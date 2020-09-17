SIGN CHINA 2020 Opens Today, Both Virtual & Physical

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SIGN CHINA 2020 Shanghai Show, organised by Informa Markets Trust, kicks off its first ever SIGN CHINA | Live online webcast today with its physical show at Shanghai New International Expo Centre, 17 –19 September 2020 to allow domestic and overseas buyers conduct their sourcing with reliable suppliers online and onsite.



Onsite SIGN CHINA 2020 Shanghai Show

For 2020, SIGN CHINA bring together 2000 leading brands to present extensive range of product from signage & lightbox/ indoor & outdoor digital print equipment and ink/ digital textile printing equipment & materials/ indoor & outdoor digital print materials/ laser engraving & cutting equipment and components/ display & retail solutions/ acrylic & advertising panel. And all exhibitors will showcase their product onsite and launch live webcast online.



Exhibits of SIGN CHINA 2020 Shanghai Show

Since its establishment in 2003, SIGN CHINA has been devoted to attracting good quality and leading enterprises from the sign industry for its professional buyers. SIGN CHINA Live will be no different in terms of either product diversity or immersive sourcing experience.

SIGN CHINA | Live is easy to navigate. It is an excellent platform for buyers to dive into the live interaction with suppliers via chat or video call, to schedule meetings with exhibitors and post specific purchase enquires.



User interface of SIGN CHINA – Live

Although the platform will service clients all year round, but the most attractive part, the Live Webcasts will only be streaming same as the physical show dates, from 17 to 19 September. Join now https://bit.ly/33sc43K for golden opportunities to connect with big names from traditional & digital signage industry.

About SIGN CHINA:

Established in 2003, SIGN CHINA has been devoting itself to build a one-stop platform for the sign community, where global sign users, manufacturers and professionals can find the combination of laser engraver, traditional and digital signage, light box, advertising panel, POP, indoor & outdoor wide format printer and printing supplies, inkjet printer, advertising display, LED display, LED illuminant, OLED and digital signage all in one place. (For more, visit: www.SignChinaShow.com)

About the Organiser:

Informa Markets Trust, a joint venture of Informa Markets. Informa Markets is a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organizer in the world. It has over 11,000 staff and provides business service to over 40 countries for more than 50 different industries. Over 500 leading exhibitions across the globe are organised by Informa Markets.

