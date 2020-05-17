Signal No. 1 remains up in Batanes as ‘Ambo’ hovers over Luzon strait — Pagasa

SIGNAL No. 1 remained up over Batanes and Babuyan Islands as tropical depression “Ambo” (international name: Vongfong) hovered over the Luzon strait on Sunday morning, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last spotted Ambo at 125 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan as of 5 a.m. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. Pagasa said it was almost stationary.

Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Ambo was expected to weaken into a low pressure within 12 to 24 hours.

On Sunday, light to moderate with at times heavy rains were expected over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Meanwhile, Pagasa warned against sea travel for small seacraft over the seaboards of areas under the storm signal.