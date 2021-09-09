Signal No. 1 up in Cagayan, Isabela as ‘Kiko’ intensifies further – Pagasa

SIGNAL No. 1 is up over Cagayan and Isabela as Typhoon “Kiko” intensified further, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday.

Affected areas are Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, the northeastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Pudtol, Flora and Santa Marcela) and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan and Palanan).

Meteorologist and weather forecaster Benison Estareja said the center of the typhoon was located at 670 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 240kph, Kiko is moving westward at a speed of 20kph, he said.

Beginning Friday night, Pagasa said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains may be experienced in the areas cited.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may also prevail over Batanes and the rest of Isabela.

“Typhoon Kiko is forecast to move west-northwestward in the next 12 hours before turning generally northwestward until Saturday with periods of short-term wobbling in its movement,” the state-run weather agency said.



“On the forecast track, the typhoon is forecast to pass very close to northeastern Cagayan and cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning,” it added.

Pagasa said the possibility of landfall over mainland Cagayan is not ruled out.

The typhoon is projected to continue intensifying and may reach a peak intensity between 185kph and 205kph Thursday night or Friday morning before passing close to mainland northern Luzon and over the Babuyan Islands, according to Estareja.

Weakening is forecast to begin by Friday evening or Saturday while the typhoon traverses the Babuyan Islands and Luzon Strait, he added.

Pagasa said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon or “habagat”.

The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to habagat, it said.