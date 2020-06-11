Signal No. 1 up in Metro, 13 areas as LPA develops into tropical depression ‘Butchoy’

A low pressure area (LPA) east of Quezon Province developed into a tropical depression and was named “Butchoy”, the state-weather bureau said on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last spotted tropical depression “Butchoy” 75 kilometers northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte or 95 kms east of Infanta, Quezon at 5 p.m on Thursday.

Butchoy was moving west northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph), carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 55 kph.

Signal No. 1 was raised in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, the northern and central portion of Quezon, and Camarines Norte.

Pagasa weather specialist Chris Perez said that Butchoy, the second tropical cyclone to enter the country in 2020, was expected to cross Polillo Islands and may make landfall over northern Quezon-southern Aurora area between tonight and Friday morning.

“Floodings and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” it said.