Signal No. 2 up in NCR, parts of Luzon as ‘Kiko’ enters PH, ‘Jolina’ weakens

ALTHOUGH “Jolina” has weakened slightly, another typhoon, “Kiko”, entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is projected to affect Northern Luzon in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

In its 8 a.m., bulletin, Pagasa said Signal No. 2 is up over Metro Manila, Marinduque, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan and Naujan), the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz and Sablayan) including Lubang Islands, the central and southern portions of Quezon (General Luna, Macalelon, Sampaloc, Unisan, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Alabat, Pitogo, City of Tayabas, Padre Burgos, Lucban, Gumaca, Agdangan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Atimonan, Quezon, Tiaong, Mauban, Perez, Lucena City, Dolores, Real and Infanta), Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael and Baliuag), Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, and Tarlac.

Signal No. 1 is up over La Union, the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan and Atok), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe and Kayapa), the southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis and Dingalan), Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur (Ragay, Del Gallego, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pasacao and Pamplona), the western portion of Romblon (Odiongan, Romblon, Banton, Santa Maria, Concepcion, San Andres, San Jose, Looc, Ferrol, Alcantara, San Agustin, Calatrava, Corcuera and Santa Fe), the rest of Oriental Mindoro and the rest of Occidental Mindoro.

Although it has weakened, Jolina was downgraded into a severe tropical storm, weather specialist Joey Figuracion told The Manila Times.

Jolina is forecast to make another landfall this time over Lobo-San Juan area in Batangas in the next few hours.

“Afterwards, the storm will cross the Batangas-Cavite area before emerging over the mouth of Manila Bay Wednesday afternoon or evening. This will be followed by another landfall in the vicinity of Bataan Peninsula,” he said.

The Pagasa forecaster said Jolina’s center is located over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas. It has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 115kph.



At a speed of 15kph, Jolina is moving west-northwestward and will likely exit PAR by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said “Kiko” was estimated at 1,175 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 150kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185kph, Kiko is moving westward at 20kph, it said.

Figuracion said heavy rains associated with Kiko may begin affecting extreme Northern Luzon on Friday.

“Current track and intensity forecast shows that there is a moderate to high likelihood that tropical cyclone wind signals will be hoisted for several provinces in Northern Luzon, with higher wind signal levels possible over extreme Northern Luzon,” he said.

“The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted for this tropical storm is Signal No. 4,” he added.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, Pagasa said Kiko is expected to continuously intensify until Friday, when it is likely to reach its peak intensity of 185 to 205kph while moving over extreme Northern Luzon.

Weakening is possible on Saturday as it moves closer to Taiwan and interacts with its rugged terrain, it said.