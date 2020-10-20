Signal No. 2 up over parts of Luzon as ‘Pepito’ intensifies into tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 was hoisted over several parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression Pepito intensified to a tropical storm, the state weather said Tuesday.
In its 11 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “Pepito” was last spotted at 295 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.
“Pepito” packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.
The tropical storm was also monitored moving northwest at 25 kph.
FEATURED STORIES
Based on Pagasa’s forecast, “Pepito” is expected to make landfall over the coast of the Aurora-Isabela area between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Because of rains brought by Pepito, TCWS No. 2 is hoisted over the following areas:
La Union
Ifugao
Benguet
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
Pangasinan
Nueva Ecija
Tarlac
Aurora
the southern portion of Isabela (Palanan,San Mariano,Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon),
the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin)
the northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)
the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)
TCWS No. 1 is also raised over the following areas:
Abra,
Kalinga
Mountain Province,
Bulacan
Pampanga
Bataan
Metro Manila
Rizal
the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Vinzons)
Catanduanes
the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real)
the rest of Zambales
Pepito is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday morning, and is expected to further intensify into a severe tropical storm that same day.
EDV
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.