Signal No. 3 up in Luzon, Visayas as ‘Jolina’ to make landfall in Masbate

SIGNAL No. 3 was raised in parts of Luzon and Visayas as Typhoon “Jolina” is likely to make landfall over the next 12 hours in the vicinity of Masbate in Bicol Region, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

Affected areas are the northern and eastern portions of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Dimasalang, Uson, Caw ayan, Esperanza, Mobo, Aroroy, Baleno, City of Masbate, Mandaon and Milagros) including Ticao and Burias Islands in Luzon and the extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Isidro and San Antonio), the northern portion of Biliran (Kaw ayan, Maripipi and Almeria), and the northwestern portion of Samar (Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, Almagro and Calbayog City) in Visayas.

Signal No. 2 is up over Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate, the western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Libmanan, Sipocot, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, Naga City, Pili, Ocampo, Iriga City, Sagñay, Buhi, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Baao, Balatan, Bato and Calabanga), the western portion of Camarines Norte (Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Labo, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz and Santa Elena), Marinduque, the southern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Catanauan, Calauag, General Luna, Lopez, Macalelon, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca and Plaridel), and the eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Magdiw-ang, Cajidiocan, Romblon, Banton and Corcuera) in Luzon and the rest of Biliran, the western portion of Northern Samar (Silvino Lobos, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, Victoria and Mondragon), the rest of Samar, and the northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Leyte, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Kananga, Carigara, Jaro, Pastrana, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Barugo, San Miguel, Alangalang, Tunga, Babatngon and Capoocan) in Visayas.

Pagasa said Signal No. 1 is raised over Metro Manila, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Bulacan, the rest of Romblon and Oriental Mindoro.

Signal No. 1 is also up over the rest of Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Leyte, the northern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Bontoc and Sogod), the northern portion of Cebu (Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Medellin and Daanbantayan) including Camotes and Bantayan Islands, the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Concepcion, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles and Balasan), the northern portion of Aklan (Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Lezo, New Washington, Kalibo, Batan and Altavas) and the northern portion of Capiz (Pilar, Panay, Roxas City, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Pontevedra, P, Pontevedra, Panitan, President Roxas and Ma-Ayon).

Jolina, which continues to move west-northwestward over Samar Sea, was estimated over the coastal waters of Almagro, Samar, Pagasa said.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 150kph, it is moving at 15kph, according to the state-run weather agency.



Over the next 24 hours, the Jolina may bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Sorsogon, Albay, Romblon and Masbate, it said.

It added that moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over the southern portion of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas.

“Within the next 12 hours, the typhoon is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Masbate (mainland or Ticao Island). Beyond this period, it will move northwestward towards Burias Island and the vicinity of Ragay Gulf before making another landfall in the vicinity of southeastern Quezon Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning,” Pagasa said on its 8 a.m. bulletin.

“Prolonged interaction with land may result in its weakening into a severe tropical storm,” it said further.

By Wednesday afternoon, Pagasa said the typhoon will briefly emerge over Lopez Bay before making landfall in the vicinity of northern Quezon.

But frictional effects during its traverse of Luzon landmass will weaken Jolina down to tropical storm category and then may emerge over the West Philippine Sea before Thursday noon, Pagasa said.

It said the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the localized thunderstorms.