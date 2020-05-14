Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Ebb & Flow Group Introduces 100% Plant-Based Burgers with Delivery Service

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A fully vegan and classic American style menu is now available to water mouths all across Singapore. Introducing Love Handle Burgers, Ebb & Flow Group’s latest culinary concept. A wholesome and delicious blast from the past, Love Handle is bringing back fast food in all its glory with sizzling and flavourful plant-based ingredients for everyone’s pleasure – vegans and meat-eaters alike.



From left to right: Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, Vegan “Ramli”, Breakfast Vegan

“We want to change the perception of vegan food,” says Feline Gondokusomo, Chief Strategy Officer of Ebb & Flow Group, “We launched Love Handle to showcase how delicious, indulgent and approachable vegan food can be as diet and lifestyle. We want everybody to be able to enjoy our burgers, on any occasion and regardless of our differences.”

Love Handle Burgers is helmed by Addis Tan, former head chef of The Garden Club and HRVST. A vegan food enthusiast, Chef Addis has crafted each burger individually to ensure that every component is absolutely perfect. “These burgers are meant for those days when all rules are out the window. They will definitely satisfy your burger cravings – even for hardcore meat-eaters.”

On the menu, there is the classic Cheeseburger ($10) made from award-winning meat substitute Impossible™ meat smashed patty, vegan Cheddar cheese and some pickle that provides the same ol’ juicy bite as a regular, meat burger. Those feeling extra hungry can upgrade to a double patty for just $7. For something a little fancier, try the Mushroom Cheese ($17), made from a single Impossible™ smashed patty, mushroom steak, vegan Cheddar cheese, and accompanied by a piquant trumpet and ceps mushroom sauce.

Other items on the menu include the Vegan “Ramli” ($15), a perfect choice for BBQ lovers, featuring the single Impossible™ patty, a vegan frittata cooked to perfection, topped with vegan aioli and a tangy BBQ sauce and the Breakfast Vegan ($16), which includes an Impossible™ patty, a vegan frittata, topped with a crispy golden-brown hashbrown and vegan Cheddar cheese, with a side of a special homemade burger sauce.

No burger meal is complete without some fries. Enjoy a side of straight-cut potato fries and a canned drink at just $4.

“Burgers are a universal favourite!” says Feline Gondokusomo. “So given the current circumstances, it’s only fitting to launch islandwide delivery so that everybody can enjoy them, regardless of their location.”

Love Handle Burgers is available exclusively for delivery on lovehandleburgers.com for islandwide delivery or via Grab Food within the CBD.

About Ebb & Flow Group

Love Handle Burgers is a concept of Ebb & Flow Group , a technology-driven food & beverage company based in Singapore. A product of our dark kitchen lab, Love Handle was created by analyzing consumer behaviour and regional market trends using the SQREEM Engine™, one of the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence algorithms.

Ebb & Flow Group develop proprietary technologies for the F&B industry and also bring to market innovative, original and inspiring brands for our consumers to enjoy. Our investments include companies along the entire AgriFood value-chain who believe in our vision to create an ethical and sustainable ecosystem of businesses.

Our brands include Vianney Massot Restaurant , The Dragon Chamber , Long Tang Kopitiam, Kairos Caviar , Wrap Bstrd and Love Handle Burgers .

