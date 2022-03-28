Sigur Rós Announce 2022 Australia And New Zealand Tour

Sigur Rós will return to Australia for the first time in five years this August. The Icelandic outfit have added headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, as well as Auckland, to their 2022 world tour.

Sigur Rós announced the world tour in February; a mega run of international touring that begins in North America in April. The Au/NZ trip precedes a European tour, which concludes with a performance in Reykjavík, Iceland, in late November.

Led by vocalist and guitarist, Jónsi Birgisson, Sigur Rós have confirmed they’re working on what will be their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur. They’ll be premiering new compositions at the upcoming shows, along with material drawn from their seven-album back catalogue.

The band’s current lineup consists of Jónsi and co-founding member Georg Holm as well as Kjartan Sveinsson. Sveinsson first joined the band in 1998 but announced his departure in 2013. He’s now been reinstalled as a touring and recording member. Sigur Rós parted ways with drummer Orri Páll Dýrason in 2018 after Dýrason was accused of sexual assault by a fan on Instagram.

Sigur Rós Australian Tour 2022

Tuesday, 9th August – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, 12th August – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 13th August – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tickets on sale to the general public from 1pm local time on Monday, 4th April. Presale available from 9am local, Friday 1st April. Sigurros.com for more info.