Silence is an intervention

Most often, lapses in judgment stem from our over-reliance on built-up experiences. Though it may be argued that knowledge, learning, and understanding are developed by the summation of experiences and subsequently reinforced when patterns and trends are observed, our regard and judgment of the world, and the people part of it, should not be hindered by an unyielding outlook or schema.

These lapses in judgment often come from an incomplete understanding of the situation or an evaluation based on already ingrained world views. We stick to formulas that have proven beneficial. They have worked for us, so why change? The world around us, the people and situations, are dynamic and cannot be generalized, set in proven (to us, at least) formulas, so why should our regard of them be? I am sure most of us have experienced reliving bad judgments made in the past and said to ourselves: “I could’ve handled that differently”. Hindsight is 20/20 and often enlightenment occurs after the fact. Yet there is a way for one to learn while in the moment and this involves being reflective of the context and situations we are in before any further move: Learning in action.

But how does one do this? How does one attend to what we may be learning while currently embroiled in the issues put before us? Learning in action entails the notion of the “reflective practitioner” – when you ask questions about what you are doing and what is happening around you while in the middle of the action or issue at hand. Think of having a conversation with a co-worker who you know has an issue against you or simply does not like you. We usually fall into automatic modes of handling the conversation based on past experiences with the person. The outcome, however, may be clouded because of those preconceived notions. If one is to be reflective, one must ask oneself what is happening, what does one know, and how one is feeling before moving forward with the conversation.

A good tool for being more reflective is to utilize the ORJI framework, introduced by Schein in his book Process consultation revisited: Building the helping relationship (1999). ORJI (observation, reaction, judgment, and intervention) focuses on what happens in your head and how it subsequently affects your behavior. ORJI represents needed steps before action (intervention). We are forced to go through careful observation of what is happening, take note of our feelings – how we emotionally react to what has been observed, and make judgments based on these feelings and observations before finally making something happen or intervening.

The ORJI method is especially helpful when applied to journaling as a means of reflection. In this case, you can reflect on a situation and ask yourself these questions:

* What did I actually observe? Can I describe it?

* How did I react? What feelings were aroused in me?



* What was my judgment about what happened? What thoughts or evaluations did the event trigger?

* What did I do about it? How did I intervene? (Remember that doing nothing or remaining silent is also an intervention.)

“Isn’t this what we do anyway?,” you may say. You’d be correct but I would ask how long did it take for you to go from observation to intervention? Most often, it would be at a snap of a finger based on our preconceived understanding of the issue. The very idea of knowing that there are steps in the first place may cause us to pause, allowing us more time for reflection. I think that makes for better outcomes rather than automatic, knee-jerk reactions that may lead to choices we may regret.

Outside of journaling, can one practice the method while in a situation? If you allow yourself time to properly process what you are experiencing and what goes inside your head, why not? Shouldn’t our decisions be allotted time for reflection? Remember, silence is also an intervention.

Miguel Paolo Paredes is an assistant professor in advertising at the Marketing and Advertising Department of the Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business at De La Salle University. He is holder of the Claude M. Wilson Academic Chair in Marketing and Management. His areas of interest include advertising, visual arts, mindfulness, creativity and innovation, well-being in the workplace, and humanistic organization. Email [email protected]