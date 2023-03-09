TAIPEI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Silks Hotel Group (SHG) celebrated the grand opening of its first overseas hotel on March 1st, situated in Osaka’s bustling Shinsaibashi district. The inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by notable guests including MINATO CREATE CO., LTD. president Jinminato Kinoshita, iGOCOCHi Management Co., Ltd. representative Director Nobuyuki Matsumaru, SHG Chairman Steven Pan, SHG COO Venessa Ku, and Just Sleep General Manager Cindy Chen. The brand key-giving exchange from SHG symbolized the start of a new chapter in SHG’s expansion into international markets, with a focus on offering international travelers the warm hospitality service provided in its hotels in Taiwan over the past 30 years.



Silks Hotel Group Opens its First Overseas Hotel, Just Sleep Osaka Shinsaibashi, A Boutique Lifestyle Hotel Inspired by Local Culture

The opening of Just Sleep Osaka Shinsaibashi Branch marks a significant milestone for Silks Hotel Group. It is the 10th location of their Just Sleep brand and the 16th hotel under their management. This new venture is particularly noteworthy as it represents Silks Hotel Group’s expansion into Japan, a bold move towards overseas growth. Despite the challenging impact of Covid-19 on the travel industry, the new boutique hotel is poised to welcome visitors with open arms as international borders reopen and tourism gradually returns. Just Sleep Osaka hopes to provide guests with a unique and memorable experience in the bustling heart of Osaka, perfectly blending Japanese modern luxury with local urban charm.

Just Sleep brand general manager Cindy Chen stated that the hotel’s average occupancy rate in the first three months of operation is projected to reach 70%, with an average room rate of $3,000 NTD. In the month of March, the cherry blossom season in Osaka, the hotel is offering a limited-time “Osaka Cherry Blossom” room package, where two people can stay from JPY 5,600 per person per night (equivalent to approximately $1,300 NTD), which includes complimentary cherry blossom bath salts and foot stickers. Additionally, guests checking out from Sunday to Wednesday can enjoy a late check-out time of 3PM. The hotel hopes to provide guests with an unforgettable experience of Japan’s culture that they will cherish for years to come.

The owner of Just Sleep Osaka Shinsaibashi, MINATO CREATE CO., LTD., is a well-known real estate development company in Japan with global investment projects. The president of the company, Jin Minato, is a native of Osaka who frequently travels to Taiwan and took great notice of SHG’s various hotels. When he began to actively lay out his hotel business plans to meet the post-pandemic travel demand in early 2022, he signed a management contract with SHG’s Just Sleep brand and entrusted the prime location hotel property in Shinsaibashi to SHG for management. He hopes to differentiate his hotel from others in the area by leveraging SHG’s business experience in the Asian market and is confident that the hotel will offer exceptional service and an unforgettable experiences to its guests.

Director Nobuyuki Matsumado represented iGOCOCHi Management Co., Ltd., the interior design team of Just Sleep Osaka Shinsaibashi, and shared that though their team only had a tight six month timeline for interior renovations, they left no stone unturned to deliver a magnificent result. The team was able to infuse local culture and elements of Osaka’s unique charm into the design, creating a space that is both contemporary and comforting.

Just Sleep Osaka Shinsaibashi follows the brand spirit of Just Sleep, emphasizing three major characteristics of convenient transportation, meticulous service, and unique design style. The hotel is located at the intersection of four subway stations and is only a five minute walk from Shinsaibashi, Osaka’s most popular shopping area. The hotel has a total of 100 rooms, with an average size of 12 to 16 square meters. The design style continues to incorporate local street elements into Just Sleep’s style, with the “America Village,” the birthplace of Osaka’s 1970s pop culture, as the design inspiration. The most representative feature is the colorful graffiti paintings full of Osaka imagery in the lobby.

Reflective of SHG’s strong food and beverage experience, the hotel’s first floor houses a 50-seat Just Café, which combines social, meeting, and dining functions. The restaurant provides Taiwanese and Japanese styled buffet breakfast from 6:30AM to 10AM where guests can enjoy authentic Kansai-style Osaka specialties such as deep-fried skewers, udon noodles, tamago, as well as Taiwanese delicacies such as tea eggs, pork ball soup and pork floss, perfect for satisfying all cravings!

Just Sleep Osaka Shinsaibashi Branch

Address: 2 Chome-9-15 Minamisenba, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0081, Japan

Hotline: +81-06-6251-3666

Silks Group Introduction:

Founded in 1990, Silks Hotel Group (formerly FIH Regent Group), is one of the top Asia-based hotel management companies as well as the largest and most profitable hotel group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The group currently owns and operates the international luxury hotel Regent Taipei and five diverse hotel brands: cultural luxury lifestyle hotel brand Silks Place, hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks, art and design focused boutique Silks Club, crossover urban resort Silks X, and stylish boutique hotel chain Just Sleep. In addition to hotels, Silks Hotel Group has also expanded its footprint in the Food and Beverage industry, and other renowned attractions.

Hotels under management and operation of the group include locations in Taipei, Yilan, Hualien, Tainan, Kaoshiung, and more. For more information, please visit www.silkshotelgroup.com.