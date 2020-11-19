Silverchair’s Breakthrough Hit Has Been Added To The National Sound Archive’s ‘Sounds Of Australia’ Registry

Silverchair have been added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s annual Sounds of Australia registry for 2020.

The band’s 1994 breakthrough single ‘Tomorrow’ has been added to this year’s registry, alongside the likes of the Masters Apprentices‘ 70s classic ‘It’s Because I Love You’ and John Williamson’s ‘True Blue’.

Initially released on their debut EP in September 1994, ‘Tomorrow’ would reappear as the lead single on Silverchair’s 1995 debut album Frogstomp. Written by band members Daniel Johns and Ben Gillies, drawing on their love of Seattle’s grunge scene, the single spent six weeks at the number one spot on the ARIA singles chart and catapulted the band to their legendary status.

Established in 2007, the NFSA’s Sounds of Australia collection catalogues music that has “cultural, historical and aesthetic significance”, recordings that inform or reflect life in Australia.

Other inductees this year include Mick Molloy and Tony Martin’s Martin/Molloy radio show, Alison McCallum’s 1972 Labor Party campaign song ‘It’s Time’, Arnhem Land didjeridu recordings, an opera by Australian composer Peggy Glanville-Hicks and recordings of the 1956 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Melbourne.

You can see the full collection here.

