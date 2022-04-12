Silverchair’s Daniel Johns Pleads Guilty To High-Range Drink Driving

Daniel Johns could face jail time, after a nasty accident last month that saw him crash his car into a van while allegedly more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

The former Silverchair frontman yesterday pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving, after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.157 following the head-on crash near Newcastle.

According to SMH, a magistrate warned that Johns could face time behind bars for the crash, which luckily did not cause anyone involved seriously injury.

However, the singer wasn’t in court to hear the warning, having voluntarily checked himself into rehab directly after the accident.

At the time, Johns bared his soul in a post on social media, confessing that he’d been experiencing panic attacks, and self-medicating with alcohol.

“As you know, my mental health is a work in progress. I have good days and bad days but it’s something I always have to manage,” the musician wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks. Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident. I am ok, everyone is ok.

“Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy,” Johns continued. “I have to step back now as I’m self admitting to a rehabilitation center and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.

Johns has been open about his struggles with mental illness and substance use in the past. Last year, when speaking on the podcast series Who Is Daniel Johns?, the musician discussed the huge negative impact that Silverchair’s rapid rise to fame and the demands placed on his health and wellbeing.

“The experience of the podcast has helped me make peace with my past and I’m ready to tackle this new world bravely,” Johns said late last year when announcing the release of FutureNever, his first solo album since 2015’s Talk.

The album is currently slated to arrive on Friday, 22nd April – it’s unclear at this stage whether the record is still planned to be released on that date.

Johns will face sentencing on June 22.

If you or anyone you know needs help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.