Simple Minds Announce Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates For 2021

Scottish synth-pop legends Simple Minds were scheduled to be touring Australia at the end of this year with Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) in tow for a series of headline shows along with A Day at the Green appearances. Those dates have since been pushed back 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now take place in December 2021.

“The frustration of seeing yet more live shows being rescheduled is huge. We are determined to make even more effort for our fans in Australia and New Zealand,” commented Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr.

In the meantime we ask all of you to keep your tickets – and keep the faith. We guarantee our live shows will be worth the extra wait. Thanks to all!

Check out rescheduled tour dates below. Existing tickets remain valid for all new dates, with refunds available from point of purchase for those unable to attend the new dates. Remaining tickets are available here.

Simple Minds ’40 Years of Hits’ Australian Tour 2021 (Rescheduled dates)

with special guests Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Tuesday, 7th December

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 9th December

First State Super Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Simple Minds ‘A Day on the Green’ tour dates

Thursday, 2nd December

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Tickets: A Day on the Green

Saturday, 4th December

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley

Tickets: A Day on the Green

Saturday, 11th December

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley

Tickets: A Day on the Green

Sunday, 12th December

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton

Tickets: A Day on the Green