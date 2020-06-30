Simple Minds Announce Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates For 2021

Scottish synth-pop legends Simple Minds were scheduled to be touring Australia at the end of this year with Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) in tow for a series of headline shows along with A Day at the Green appearances. Those dates have since been pushed back 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now take place in December 2021.
“The frustration of seeing yet more live shows being rescheduled is huge. We are determined to make even more effort for our fans in Australia and New Zealand,” commented Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr.
In the meantime we ask all of you to keep your tickets – and keep the faith. We guarantee our live shows will be worth the extra wait. Thanks to all!
Check out rescheduled tour dates below. Existing tickets remain valid for all new dates, with refunds available from point of purchase for those unable to attend the new dates. Remaining tickets are available here.
Simple Minds ’40 Years of Hits’ Australian Tour 2021 (Rescheduled dates)
with special guests Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Tuesday, 7th December
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Thursday, 9th December
First State Super Theatre, Sydney
Simple Minds ‘A Day on the Green’ tour dates
Thursday, 2nd December
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth
Saturday, 4th December
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley
Saturday, 11th December
Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley
Sunday, 12th December
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton
