SIMPLYGOOD LAUNCHES NEW SUSTAINABLE HOME CLEANING AND PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND.

The Singapore sustainable home cleaning and personal care brand announces its launch into Australia and New Zealand.

SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SimplyGood ( www.simplygood.sg ), the eco-brand that’s reimagining everyday home cleaning & personal care products to eliminate single-use plastics, will launch in Australia and New Zealand on October 15, 2022.

Launched in Singapore in May 2021, SimplyGood’s range of eco-home cleaning and personal care products are designed to help consumers take easy actions at home which have a positive impact on the planet. SimplyGood’s proprietary dissolvable home cleaning and hand soap tablets eliminate the need for single-use plastics in the home and reduce home carbon footprint. The tablets are 300 times lighter and 200 times smaller than traditional supermarket liquid cleaners. All SimplyGood products are made from the 100% plant-based natural ingredients to keep families and pets safe. All packaging is compostable too.

“When we started SimplyGood, we set out to change consumer and industry behaviour around single use plastics.” said Jeremy Lee, Founder and CEO of SimplyGood. “In our first year; more than 4500 consumers in Singapore made the switch to our proprietary dissolvable home cleaning tablets, saving over 25,600 single-use plastic bottles from oceans and landfills. With our launch today, we’re excited to offer Australian and New Zealand consumers access to easy, affordable and sustainable alternatives to traditional grocery products which rely on single use plastic packaging and harsh chemicals.’

SimplyGood home cleaning and personal care products are available via their website and Amazon.com.au, including:

SimplyGood Complete Home Cleaning Kit – Keep your home and the planet squeaky clean. Includes 3 SimplyGood 70% PET recycled plastic forever spray bottles; our dissolvable cleaning tablet packs for Multi-purpose, Bathroom, Window & Glass, plus 1 glass forever Hand Soap bottle and 1 foaming Hand Soap tablet pack.

– Keep your home and the planet squeaky clean. Includes 3 SimplyGood 70% PET recycled plastic forever spray bottles; our dissolvable cleaning tablet packs for Multi-purpose, Bathroom, Window & Glass, plus 1 glass forever Hand Soap bottle and 1 foaming Hand Soap tablet pack. SimplyGood Hand Soap Duo – Double the freshness with 2 SimplyGood 250ml glass forever bottles plus 3 eucalyptus and mint foaming hand soap tablets.

Double the freshness with 2 SimplyGood 250ml glass forever bottles plus 3 eucalyptus and mint foaming hand soap tablets. SimplyGood Bathroom Starter Kit – Remove soap scum, mould stains, mildew and grime for sparkling clean tiles, tub and shower. Includes SimplyGood 70% PET recycled plastic forever spray bottle plus 3 Bathroom dissolvable cleaning tablet packs.

– Remove soap scum, mould stains, mildew and grime for sparkling clean tiles, tub and shower. Includes SimplyGood 70% PET recycled plastic forever spray bottle plus 3 Bathroom dissolvable cleaning tablet packs. SimplyGood Window & Glass Starter Kit – Clean dirt, dust, fingerprints, streaks and smears from glass, mirrors and windows. Includes SimplyGood 70% PET recycled plastic forever spray bottle plus 3 Window & Glass dissolvable cleaning tablet packs.

– Clean dirt, dust, fingerprints, streaks and smears from glass, mirrors and windows. Includes SimplyGood 70% PET recycled plastic forever spray bottle plus 3 Window & Glass dissolvable cleaning tablet packs. SimplyGood Multi-purpose Starter Kit – Remove grease and grime from counters, sealed stone and wood surfaces around the home. Includes SimplyGood 70% PET recycled plastic forever spray bottle plus 3 Multi-purpose cleaning tablet packs

– Remove grease and grime from counters, sealed stone and wood surfaces around the home. Includes SimplyGood 70% PET recycled plastic forever spray bottle plus 3 Multi-purpose cleaning tablet packs SimplyGood’s Foaming Hand Soap Refills . With a fresh Eucalyptus and Mint scent, SimplyGood Foaming Hand Soap refill tablets dissolve into a gentle, foamy lather that is safe for children and soon-to-be-mothers. Each pack creates 250ML of hand soap.

. With a fresh Eucalyptus and Mint scent, SimplyGood Foaming Hand Soap refill tablets dissolve into a gentle, foamy lather that is safe for children and soon-to-be-mothers. Each pack creates 250ML of hand soap. SimplyGood Cleaning Tablet Refills . These easy and affordable refill tablet packs for Bathroom, Multi-purpose and Window & Glass are made from 100% plant-based natural ingredients and are free Ammonia, Chlorine, EDTA and Parabens. The tablets dissolve easily in water to create 500ML of safe, effective cleaning solution.

As a USDA Biopreferred, EPA Safer choice, Leaping Bunny certified company, SimplyGood is recognized for meeting the highest standards of environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

SimplyGood’s Australian (Singapore-based) CMO and Co-founder Vanessa Gibbons said “Our research shows that 40% of Australian and New Zealand consumers are interested in making the switch to more sustainable grocery products. But price, product quality and concerns about greenwashing are barriers. At SimplyGood, we’re committed to advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals 8, 12, 13. When customers switch to SimplyGood, they can feel confident knowing they’re buying powerfully effective natural cleaners, which can eliminate single-use plastics in the home and reduce home carbon footprint.’

About SimplyGood

At SimplyGood, we’re passionate about helping consumers take easy actions at home which have a real and positive impact on the planet. Our innovative eco-home cleaning and personal care products are designed to help eliminate single use plastic in the home and reduce home carbon footprint. Our proprietary dissolvable home cleaning tablets for bathroom, kitchen and glass are 300 times lighter and 200 times smaller than traditional supermarket liquid cleaners. All SimplyGood products are made from the 100% plant-based natural ingredients to keep families and pets safe. Our packaging is compostable too.