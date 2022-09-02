SIMPLYGOOD LAUNCHES NEW SUSTAINABLE HOME CLEANING AND PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

The sustainable home cleaning and personal care brand announces a suite of new products and starter kits.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — It’s never been easier for consumers to take easy actions at home which have a real and positive impact on the planet!



SimplyGood Complete Home Cleaning Kit for a cleaner home and a cleaner planet.

SimplyGood ( www.simplygood.sg ), the Singapore brand that’s reimagining everyday home cleaning & personal care products to eliminate single-use plastics, recently made waves by raising $SG0.5M in pre-seed funding. Now the Singapore brand is announcing the launch of new products and starter kits to encourage even more consumers to make the switch.

The new products includes:

SimplyGood’s Foaming Hand Soap tablets . With a fresh Eucalyptus and Mint scent, SimplyGood Foaming Hand Soap tablets are made from 100% plant-based natural ingredients and are free from Ammonia, Chlorine, EDTA and Parabens. The tablets dissolve into a gentle, foamy lather that is safe for children and soon-to-be-mothers. Each packet creates 250ML of hand soap solution. Starting at just $4.99 , it’s one of the most affordable everyday foaming hand soaps on the market.

The new Starter Kits include:

SimplyGood Complete Home Cleaning Kit – Keep homes and the planet squeaky clean. Includes 3 SimplyGood 70% PET recycled plastic forever spray bottles; our dissolvable cleaning tablet packs for Bathroom, Window & Glass and Multi-purpose; plus 1 glass forever Hand Soap bottle and 1 foaming Hand Soap tablet pack.

“When we started SimplyGood, we set out to change consumer behaviour around single use plastics.” said Jeremy Lee, Founder and CEO of SimplyGood. “More than 4,500 consumers have already made the switch to our proprietary dissolvable home cleaning tablets saving over 25,600 single-use plastic bottles. With the launch for our new hand soap, eco-cloths and starter kits, we’re doubling down on our commitment to provide consumers with easy, affordable and sustainable alternatives to traditional grocery products which rely on single use plastic packaging and harsh chemicals.’

Launched in May 2021, SimplyGood strives to help consumers take easy actions at home which have a real and positive impact on the planet. Their innovative eco-home cleaning and personal care tablets are designed to eliminate single use plastic in the home and reduce home carbon footprint. All SimplyGood products are made from 100% plant-based natural ingredients. As a USDA Biopreferred, EPA Safer choice, Leaping Bunny certified company, SimplyGood is recognized for meeting the highest standards of environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

About SimplyGood

At SimplyGood, we’re passionate about helping consumers take easy actions at home which have a real and positive impact on the planet. Our innovative eco-home cleaning and personal care products are designed to help eliminate single use plastic in the home and reduce home carbon footprint. Our proprietary dissolvable home cleaning tablets for bathroom, kitchen and glass are 300 times lighter and 200 times smaller than traditional supermarket liquid cleaners. All SimplyGood products are made from the 100% plant-based natural ingredients to keep families and pets safe. Our packaging is compostable too.

For more information, please visit www.simplygood.sg

