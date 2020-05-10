Sinas: NCRPO may stop use of thermal scanners at checkpoints

MANILA, Philippines — National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said the use of thermal scanners at quarantine checkpoints may be stopped because of doubts on their effectivity, especially during the daytime.

“Baka hindi na namin gamitin, lalo na pag umabot ng 9 to 10 a.m. Sobrang init. Nag-suggest mga tao na parang useless ang scanner sa sobrang init. Tinitingnan namin ang suggestions na ‘yan,” he said in an online press briefing Sunday.

“Karamihan talaga, lalo na pag naka-motor ka at binuksan mo ang helmet mo, tumataas ang temperature. Dumadami lang ang standby,” he said.

“Kung ganoon, useless, ‘di na pinapakuha. Sayang lang ‘yung effort,” he added.

But he said the NCRPO does not have alternatives yet to thermal scanners, should it finally decides to get rid of these.

“Nagtatanong pa kami kung ano ang maganda,” Sinas said.

Thermal scanners are used to screen body temperature at checkpoints manned by security forces during the enhanced community quarantine. Fever is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 or coronavirus disease.

