Sinas ‘no longer eligible’ for higher post except that of PNP chief — Año

MANILA, Philippines — National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas is no longer eligible to be promoted to a higher post unless he is appointed as the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Thursday.

Año said that under Republic Act 8551 or the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998, promotion to any post except for that of the PNP chief is not allowed if the police officer to be promoted has less than one year prior to his day of retirement.

“PMGen Debold Sinas is no longer eligible for promotion to a 3-star rank or occupy a 3-star position because RA 8551 prohibits the promotion of any officer if he has less than one year prior to his day of retirement except for the Chief PNP position. He can still vie to become C PNP but not to any 3-star position,” Año, who is also the chairman of National Police Commission, told INQUIRER.net in a text message.

Año was reacting to PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan’s remark that Sinas deserves a promotion.

Sinas was appointed as director of the NCRPO last Oct. 12, 2019. He is expected to retire on May 8, 2021, which means he only has less than one year before his mandatory retirement.

In a previous television interview, Cascolan said Sinas will get promoted despite facing a criminal case over health violations in the controversial mañanita celebration last May 8 in NCRPO Headquarters, Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

“I think he (Sinas) needs to be up to a directorial staff or a certain position that is fit most especially for him. I believe he is an expert for the training of personnel and recruitment,” Cascolan said when questioned if Sinas will be replaced as NCRPO chief.

