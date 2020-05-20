Sinas on mañanita issue: I moved on, I hope critics can move on too

MANILA, Philippines — National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said he hopes critics will “move on” from his birthday mañanita (serenade) which was highly-criticized for violating physical distancing rules during the enhanced community quarantine.

“Actually, the chief PNP (Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa) informed us to just wait for final instructions so siyempre I’m ready on both sides. Kapag sinabi ng Presidente I will not question this and sinabi ko sa mga tao I did my best we did our best as a team so let it be whatever the decision we will comply and continue ang trabaho namin,” Sinas said told reporters at the Makati Police Station when asked on his preparations should President Rodrigo Duterte orders him to step down or to stay in his post.

(Actually the chief PNP informed us to just wait for final instructions so of course, I’m ready on both sides. Whatever the President says I will not question this and I told my men that I did my best. We did our best as a team so let it be whatever the decision we will comply and continue our job.)

“At ayaw ko na po manisi… maski ‘yung mga sinabi ng detractors at bashers ko. Ayaw ko na po manisi. Ako, hopefully nakamove on na sila, kasi ako nakamove on na ko,” Sinas added.

(And I don’t want to blame anyone… Whatever my bashers and detractors say, I don’t want to blame anyone. For me, hopefully they can move on because I already moved on.)

Sinas also thanked the President for his “trust” and “confidence” despite the controversial birthday celebration.

“I would like to thank you for your trust and confidence. Thank you po, Mr. President at narecognize niyo po ako. Ako po ay natutuwa na at least the President recognized our effort,” he said.

(I would like to thank you for your trust and confidence. Thank you po, Mr. President, for the recognition. I am elated that at least the President recognized our effort)

In a taped public address on Tuesday night, Duterte said he will not order Sinas to step down as Metro Manila police chief, saying the police official is an “honest and a “good officer.”

