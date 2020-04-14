“‘Sinasakripisyo niyo ang buhay niyo’: Sylvia Sanchez expresses gratitude to medical frontliners for hard work and dedication”

Sylvia Sanchez thanked frontliners in the medical field for putting their lives at risk to save their fellow countrymen.

Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez couldn’t help but turn emotional as she expressed her gratitude to frontliners in the medical field for their hard work and dedication particularly in saving lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video shared by her manager Arnold Vegafria, the Pamilya Ko star can be seen sitting in her hospital bed as she gave a message honoring local health workers for their service not just for her but to all those who have been infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

“Sa mga pag-aalaga at pagmamahal niyo sa aming mga COVID positive, na gusto niyong isalba ang buhay namin, ginagawa niyong lahat mabuhay lang kaming lahat na mga pasyente niyo,” she said.

She went on: “Alam ko, nararamdaman ko tuwing lumalapit kayo sa akin tuwing pumapasok kayo dito na kahit paano may takot kayo sa puso niyo. Pero ginagampanan niyo ng buong buo ang mga trabaho niyo na nakangiti.

“Wala kayong ginawa kung ‘di sabihan ako araw-araw na ‘Laban lang Syvia, laban lang.’ Kahanga-hanga kayo. Sinasakripisyo ninyo ang buhay ninyo para sa aming mga pasyente niyo,” she continued.

Both Sylvia and her husband Art Atayde have been cleared of pneumonia two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. The couple’s daughter Ria Atayde said the two will undergo another test to make sure that they are now free from the disease.

It was last March 24 when the couple announced that they acquired the virus.