Sincere Mall in Longhua District, Shenzhen holds grand opening SC.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 October 2022 – Realord Group Holdings Limited (the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the “Group”, stock code: 1196) and its subsidiary Sincere Department Store (“Sincere”, stock code: 0244), the first Chinese-owned department store in Hong Kong, are pleased to announce that Sincere Mall, which is located in Realord Villas Shenzhen, successfully held a grand opening.

Sincere Mall is located in Luhu Sub-district of Longhua District, Shenzhen, with around 30,000 square meters of commercial area, and total of 130 shops. It gathers different types of shops such as catering, education and training, supermarkets, and leisure and entertainment.

The Grand Opening of Sincere Mall also coincides with the National Day of the People’s Republic of China. On this double festive day, from October 1, 2022 until October 7, 2022, Sincere Mall and the on-site merchants will jointly hold a “Festival Sales Week”, to present a number of exciting activities for customers. Among them, customers can redeem movie tickets with receipts of certain amount as long as they spend in Sincere shopping Mall.

Mr. Lin Xiaohui, Chairman of Realord Group said, “The Grand Opening of Sincere Mall marks a milestone for the company. In the future, this project will combine with the business advantages in property investment and department store retail to create an integrated commercial and residential complex which injects impetus into sustainable development of the Greater Bay Area. Also, the Group plans to develop a large trade city in the Caribbean and Latin American region and to introduce Sincere Store inside. Under the synergy effect, we believe that both can achieve more outstanding results in the future. ”

Ms. Su Jiaohua, CEO of Sincere Department Store said, “Under the era of high consumption, shopping malls also require to be upgraded constantly to meet the needs of the customers. To adhere to our business objective, “serving with sincerity,” we will actively bring high quality products from all over the world and strive to provide our customers with satisfactory shopping experience.

