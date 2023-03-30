Singapore Accounting Firm RMS Reaffirms Commitment To Help Businesses Stay Compliant With Refreshed Brand Identity And WebsiteRMS Logo – highres.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 March 2023 – Royal Management Services (S) Pte. Ltd. (“RMS”), an established accounting and taxation firm in Singapore, is excited to unveil its new brand identity and revamped website, reaffirming its commitment to helping businesses stay compliant so that they can have peace of mind to pursue their growth objectives.

Compliance is a crucial aspect of running a business, as it ensures that companies are operating within the bounds of the law and following best practices. Failing to stay compliant can result in legal and financial consequences, which is why it is so important for businesses to take it seriously.

RMS has been providing high-quality accounting and taxation services to businesses in Singapore and nearby regions for over 30 years, and the new brand identity reflects its dedication to staying ahead in the competitive and ever-changing business climate.

RMS unveiled the new brand look following the completion of its rebranding exercise with a Singapore brand agency over the course of several months. Its website is reconceptualised and rebuilt from scratch and features a sleek and modern design with improved functionality, making it easier for clients to access the services and support they need.

A key feature of the revamped website is its e-commerce capabilities, which allow clients to choose and purchase service packages online easily. This includes everything from accounting and bookkeeping services, tax filing, to GST registration and corporate services such as business registration, company incorporation as well as company secretary, all backed by RMS’ in-house expert support and guidance.

“We are thrilled to launch our new brand identity and website, complete with e-commerce enhancements,” said RMS Managing Director, Mr. Hong. “Our revamped online presence is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our clients. We believe that our new brand position and enhanced service offering will help us better serve the compliance needs of businesses in Singapore and beyond.”

In addition to its updated website and e-commerce features, RMS will also be introducing a range of new services and resources in the coming months to help businesses stay compliant and manage their finances as well as other areas of their operations more effectively.

“We understand that compliance can be a daunting and time-consuming task for businesses, which is why we are dedicated to providing the support and resources they need to stay on top of their obligations,” said Mr. Hong. “Our team of specialists is here to help businesses navigate the complexities of accounting and taxation compliance, so they can focus on what they do best.”

To learn more about RMS’ full range of services, visit its new website at https://rmsgroup.com.sg/.

