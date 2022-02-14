Singapore-based Healthcare Technology Company Ordinary Folk launches Noah for Men in Hong Kong Noah-Logo.jpg

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 February 2022 – Ordinary

Folk, a Singapore-based

healthcare technology company is expanding its footprint in Asia by announcing

the launch of its flagship digital clinic for men, Noah in Hong Kong.

Studies[1]

showed that every 63% of men in Hong Kong suffers

from Erectile Dysfunction (ED) or Premature Ejaculation (PE). While such

conditions are prevalent among men, patients remain highly stigmatised as many

find it embarrassing to discuss the topic in person with their physicians. As a

one-stop telehealth platform for men, Noah offers treatments for a range of

highly sensitive conditions that include sexual health issues such as ED and PE.

Noah serves to help

bridge access for such conditions, using telemedicine to reduce stigma and

deliver better clinical outcomes. By implementing a digital first philosophy,

Noah aims to provide a reliable and discreet way for men to seek treatment, in

turn making healthcare more approachable, affordable and convenient.

“We found that 70% of our patients are using an

online platform for the first time to seek medical help for this kind of highly

sensitive conditions. We want to make men’s treatment accessible in Hong Kong

and get patients treatment that works. It’s about giving men the confidence to

speak to a doctor, getting them the right help and finding a truly effective

solution,” said Sean Low, the 26 years-old Founder of Noah.

“We have seen great

initial success in Singapore with over 30,000 men joining our platform. Just

one year after our launch, Noah has grown to become Singapore’s largest

Telehealth service and we are now aiming to bring this service to cities around

the region with Hong Kong as the starting point.” Sean continued.

It all begins with

the “Noah Way”, a simplified Three Step

to Better Health:

Tell Us About You: To start, a patient needs simply fill in an online evaluation questionnaire, providing their medical history from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Meet Your Doctor: Noah’s team of empanelled doctors then review the information provided by the patient, before contacting them individually at a time of their convenience for a teleconsult, and the patient only has to pay for the medication prescribed by their doctor.

Delivery at $0: Depending on the outcome of the teleconsult, the doctor will then write a prescription if they deem the patient suitable for treatment. The prescribed medication would then be sent to the patient in a nondescript package within two hours.

All doctors on the

Noah platform are registered medical practitioners with the Medical Council of

Hong Kong and have undergone an extensive background check and licensed

verification process prior to their appointment. Every doctor a patient

interacts with is licensed to prescribe medicine and treat patients in Hong

Kong. All Noah doctors abide by Medical Council of Hong Kong’s (MCHK) Code of

Professional Conduct.