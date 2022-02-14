Singapore-based Healthcare Technology Company Ordinary Folk launches Noah for Men in Hong Kong Noah-Logo.jpg

HONG
KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 February 2022 – Ordinary
Folk, a Singapore-based
healthcare technology company is expanding its footprint in Asia by announcing
the launch of its flagship digital clinic for men, Noah in Hong Kong.
Studies[1]
showed that every 63% of men in Hong Kong suffers
from Erectile Dysfunction (ED) or Premature Ejaculation (PE). While such
conditions are prevalent among men, patients remain highly stigmatised as many
find it embarrassing to discuss the topic in person with their physicians. As a
one-stop telehealth platform for men, Noah offers treatments for a range of
highly sensitive conditions that include sexual health issues such as ED and PE.
Noah serves to help
bridge access for such conditions, using telemedicine to reduce stigma and
deliver better clinical outcomes. By implementing a digital first philosophy,
Noah aims to provide a reliable and discreet way for men to seek treatment, in
turn making healthcare more approachable, affordable and convenient.
“We found that 70% of our patients are using an
online platform for the first time to seek medical help for this kind of highly
sensitive conditions. We want to make men’s treatment accessible in Hong Kong
and get patients treatment that works. It’s about giving men the confidence to
speak to a doctor, getting them the right help and finding a truly effective
solution,” said Sean Low, the 26 years-old Founder of Noah.
“We have seen great
initial success in Singapore with over 30,000 men joining our platform. Just
one year after our launch, Noah has grown to become Singapore’s largest
Telehealth service and we are now aiming to bring this service to cities around
the region with Hong Kong as the starting point.” Sean continued.
It all begins with
the “Noah Way”, a simplified Three Step
to Better Health:
- Tell Us About You: To start, a patient needs simply fill in an online evaluation questionnaire, providing their medical history from the comfort and safety of their homes.
- Meet Your Doctor: Noah’s team of empanelled doctors then review the information provided by the patient, before contacting them individually at a time of their convenience for a teleconsult, and the patient only has to pay for the medication prescribed by their doctor.
- Delivery at $0: Depending on the outcome of the teleconsult, the doctor will then write a prescription if they deem the patient suitable for treatment. The prescribed medication would then be sent to the patient in a nondescript package within two hours.
All doctors on the
Noah platform are registered medical practitioners with the Medical Council of
Hong Kong and have undergone an extensive background check and licensed
verification process prior to their appointment. Every doctor a patient
interacts with is licensed to prescribe medicine and treat patients in Hong
Kong. All Noah doctors abide by Medical Council of Hong Kong’s (MCHK) Code of
Professional Conduct.