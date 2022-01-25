Singapore based IN Financial Technologies launches its “Buy Now Pay Later” serviceINFT.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 25 January 2022 – Buy Now Pay Later (“BNPL“) –– a concept we are all too

familiar with. This fintech trend that enables business customers to make

purchases through instalment plans has seen a high traction recently. However, these are often

tied to tedious credit assessment, documents requirements and hefty interest

with fine print, resulting in much debt that often goes unpaid for far too

long. With INFT BNPL, businesses

can now be more competitive and gain higher sales volume, while their customers

get the products with 0% interest instalment payments.

With

increasing companies now offering such services, this holds testament to

consumer preference for flexible payment methods instead of traditional payment

schemes. However, given most companies take cuts from

business profits, one might be reluctant to consider offering BNPL to

customers. But perhaps we can sell you a couple of benefits, including the

massive potential for business growth. Such is exceptionally attractive for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (“SME”) seeking to establish a loyal

client base right from the outset. As such, INFT

is choosing to launch its very own Buy Now Pay

Later, a product stemming from the concept of

BNPL.

Designed to help you grow, INFT aims to

provide an easy and fuss-free solution to

encourage higher sales volume and average transaction size. In just three

simple steps, your business will be far more attractive to new customers in

comparison to competitors. Firstly, your business

will submit an invoice to INFT. INFT then assesses the

customer and verifies the purchase. Your business will receive the full

amount (less transaction fee) from INFT upon receiving the

first upfront payment from the customer.

Buy Now Pay Later extends across all

business transactions including food to electronics.

INFT’s recent launch of BNPL offers

flexibility with 6 easy payments that come with a maximum transaction size of up to S$5,000, while

featuring transparent fees with no interest rate. By breaking these

jaw-dropping prices into more manageable, 6 interest-free payments, the prices presented are more palatable to business

customers. This

service is the perfect win-win situation for

businesses and business customers alike.

With the introduction of Buy Now Pay

Later, INFT hopes to encourage competitiveness

in businesses with easy payment methods and higher turnover rates while getting

paid upfront. Using this form of short-term financing

credit will allow businesses to reach out to a wider target audience, remain

competitive and foster consumer loyalty. With INFT, you can boost your business sales by enhancing customers’

experiences and reducing cash flow strain.

Learn

more about INFT Buy Now Pay Later at:

https://www.inft.co/buy-now-pay-later