Singapore-based Rewardz, one of the Leading Players in Digital Rewards and Recognition Industry Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-headquartered Rewardz, one of the leading players in the digital rewards and recognition industry across Asia and Middle East, celebrated its 10th year anniversary last night at The Atelier, The Capitol Kempinski, marking a monumental milestone in continuing its objective to empower businesses to reward their employees, customers and distribution partners with ease. The event was graced by Guest-of-Honour, Norio Shiraishi, CEO and President of Benefit One and the keynote address was delivered by Mr Sam Liew, President of Singapore Computer Society.

Benefit One Inc., a prominent player in the incentives and benefits industry in Japan, had in 2016 acquired a significant stake in Rewardz thus resulting in them being the first acquisition Benefit One made beyond Japan. Rewardz is now the primary technological solutions provider for Benefit One’s global operations.

Their products have an updated UI/UX aligned with the company’s vision of creating moments of joy – with deep focus on providing a delightful user journey. CERRA has been rebranded and is now available in four variants – Applause, Flex, Wellness and Incentives. CERRA Applause streamlines the employee recognition process and allows extensive personalisation of recognition in the workplace. It is also the first recognition platform to integrate the much talked about GPT3 capability helping employees express their praise for their peers in a more eloquent and seamless manner.

Speaking on the occasion of their 10th anniversary, Sudhanshu Tewari, CEO and Co-Founder, Rewardz said, “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, I reflect on the remarkable evolution of the rewards and recognition space. Gone are the days when transactions were the sole focus; now, it’s all about enhancing the employee and customer experience. In particular, there has been a shift towards ease of integration with apps across complementary domains, a trend that has gained significant traction in Asia. What was once a fledgling industry in 2013 has since matured into a thriving market, with numerous global companies now operating in Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries.”

He added, “At Rewardz, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve by continuously refining our solutions and striving to bring joy to our customers. That’s why we are proud to announce that we are the first rewards and recognition provider in the world to fully integrate GPT3, enabling users to create content seamlessly on our platform. We are also partnering with esteemed organisations such as EngageRocket and Joye to create an ecosystem of partners that can effectively address the diverse needs of our customers in a single platform.”

During the celebration, the firm also hosted a panel discussion themed “Managing Employee and Customer Engagement during an Economic Downturn”. The panel comprised industry experts, Genevieve Godwin, Chief People Officer of PropertyGuru, Mehul Rajparia, Digital Health Solutions Leader, Asia Pacific, Mercer Marsh Benefits and Jitesh Malik, Director, Digital Payments & Rewards, Pulse, Prudential, with Jaya Maru, Co-Founder and CEO Middle East of Rewardz, as the moderator.

Rewardz also announced the collaboration with local startup EngageRocket, focused on employee experience and performance, to assist companies in the Asia-Pacific region in improving employee engagement and retention. The partnership between Rewardz and EngageRocket aims to provide businesses with an end-to-end solution for measuring, managing, and improving employee engagement. Rewardz’s platform provides businesses tools to reward and recognise employees, and EngageRocket’s software allows them to analyse the impact of these programmes on employee engagement and performance.

“Rewardz’s reward and recognition platform – CERRA Applause is a great complement to our software,” said Mr. Leong Chee Tung, Co-founder of EngageRocket. “We believe that our collaboration will provide companies in the Asia-Pacific region with the tools they need to create a productive, engaged workforce.”

“This collaboration will allow both companies to combine our respective strengths, drive innovation, and provide our clients with a comprehensive employee engagement solution,” further added Tewari.

About Rewardz

Founded in 2012, Singapore-headquartered Rewardz is a mobile-first technology company offering SaaS solutions for businesses to reward their employees, customers and distributors with ease. Leveraging a marketplace across 30 countries with 1,000+ partners offering incentives and perks, Rewardz drives positive behaviours in a sustainable manner for its clients. Their rich rewards marketplace allows companies to effectively scale recognition programs worldwide, providing an extensive range of relevant, local rewards for global teams.

Rewardz has established themselves as a leading global player in the digital rewards and recognition space with two flagship products – CERRA and SPUR. It provides a buffet of solutions ranging from employee recognition and well-being, flexible benefits, customer loyalty, and dealer incentives. Clients are also empowered with rich and intelligent analytics to measure the impact of their recognition programs and make data-driven decisions to drive positive business outcomes. To-date, Rewardz has served more than 1,500,000 users and 250+ clients.

In 2016, Japan’s leading player in the incentives and benefits space, Benefit One Inc., became a major stakeholder of Rewardz. Benefit One provides employee benefits services, incentive point management, CRM solutions and healthcare services.

For more information on Rewardz, please visit their Website | LinkedIn