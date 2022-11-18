SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From 3 – 30 December, Constellar managed Singapore EXPO is organising the inaugural Space Fest @ EXPO, a playful celebration of space at the country’s largest MICE venue.



Singapore EXPO launches the largest space-themed festival with outdoor live screenings of World Cup 2022 matches in December

Taking place during the December festive holiday season, Space Fest @ EXPO expects to attract over half a million visitors through a host of curated attractions throughout the month. The event is presented in collaboration with Invade—creator of iconic events such as Artbox Singapore, Shilin Singapore and retail concepts such as Makers’ Market—and in partnership with Mediacorp, Arina International Holdings, KF1, Unearthed Productions, and SG Global Holdings.

With over 123,000 sqm of space at the venue, Space Fest @ EXPO will feature a unique line-up of space-themed activities, Instagrammable attractions and family-friendly workshops at the festival. Highlights include Funtasia, Singapore’s largest indoor inflatable indoor theme park operated, go-kart experiences for both adults and kids, VR games and a 5D cinema, space-themed food trucks, movie screenings, festive lighting at the venue and much more.

Singapore EXPO will also be hosting Mediacorp’s free live outdoor screenings of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ as official event partner, featuring 9 matches starting with the Group G match between South Korea and Portugal on 2 December 2022.

Singapore EXPO, managed by Constellar, is on a transformative journey to connect new audiences across a range of innovative experiences all in one space. Space Fest @ EXPO is the venue’s first foray in a post-pandemic landscape to evolve Singapore’s largest purpose-built MICE facility into a vibrant community hub.

For a full list of exciting activities happening taking place during Space Fest @ EXPO, visit the Singapore EXPO website: https://www.singaporeexpo.com.sg/spacefest

