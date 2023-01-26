Singapore firms can now tap on Temus-IMDA’s talent conversion programme to fill tech roles image_1.jpeg

Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information Mrs Josephine Teo officiated the launch of Temus’ Step IT Up programme, supported by Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) under Techskills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative, for public sector agencies and private companies to jointly ‘place and train’ people for tech roles in under five months.

The talent conversion programme, in partnership with IMDA and supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), focuses on helping people with no prior tech training.

More than 800 applied for its pioneer cohort in November 2022 and 22 graduates are expected to join Temus’ more than 200-strong workforce in March 2023.

Temus has started recruiting trainees for Step IT Up’s April intake and is poised to develop up to 400 tech talents by 2025.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 January 2023 – Minister for Communications and Information Mrs Josephine Teo officiated the launch of Step IT Up for organisations in Singapore’s public and private sectors to tap on digital transformation services company Temus’ accelerated talent conversion programme for their tech talent needs.

(Back row) Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo (centre), with (from left to right) Temus Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer Srijay Ghosh, Temus CEO KC Yeoh, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Information, and Cybersecurity, Smart Nation and Digital Government Joseph Leong and IMDA CEO Lew Chuen Hong with the first cohort of Step IT Up trainees

Initiated by Temus in Singapore in November last year, the Step IT Up programme expects to see 22 trainees join Temus as full-time software developers when they graduate this March. Through Step IT Up’s accelerated talent conversion programme, trainees will receive the technical know-how, confidence and assurance of a career conversion to thrive in a competitive digital economy.

In partnership with Temus, organisations will be able to leverage Step IT Up to draw on a wider bench of non-technically trained individuals in Singapore for their tech talent and digital transformation plans. Trainees will be hired by Temus before they undergo a rigorous curriculum for under five months, customised based on the organisations’ transformation goals. Step IT Up’s ‘place and train’ protocol will enable graduates to transition seamlessly into full-time tech roles within these organisations.

Globally, Step IT Up has already seen marked success, enabling over 1,100 people from non-tech backgrounds secure tech jobs at leading multinational companies.

Converting non-tech talents for Singapore’s digital economy needs

Mr Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive for IMDA said, “Tech talent continues to be in strong demand as Singapore based companies drive their digital transformation strategies. We thank Temus for their leadership and partnership on the Step IT Up programme that blazes a trail to hire and provide on the job training to Singaporeans for various tech roles. Talent graduating from this programme will enjoy a wide range of opportunities in Temus and other partner companies to drive digital transformation efforts. We look forward to continue partnering with industry leaders like Temus to train Singaporeans in emerging tech skills to build Singapore’s digital future.”

Mr KC Yeoh, Chief Executive Officer, Temus said, “We believe that the success of any meaningful digital transformation depends on the capabilities of its people. This is why Temus aspires to support our customers to build a strong digital talent pool. Our first cohort of Step IT Up trainees are making very good progress. This gives us the confidence that with the right learning agility, motivation, and resolve, people from a broad range of backgrounds can make a successful career transition to the digital workforce.”

Applicants to last year’s recruitment drive, which received over 800 applications, came from a wide variety of backgrounds, including fresh graduates and career switchers, from optometrists and private tutors to platform delivery riders and chefs.

Ms Abigail Mary Chieng, a Step IT Up trainee from the programme’s pioneer intake and previously medical technologist, said, “After graduating from Life Sciences, tech felt out of reach. Even so, I know it is a thriving field that will drive our future. Step IT Up presented itself as a rare opportunity for me to get my foot into a growing industry, despite having little or no programming background.”

As the programme’s first graduation date nears, another Step IT Up trainee, Mr Thaddeus Loei, has high hopes about breaking into the tech industry. “Due to the long, arduous hours working as a chef, I had little energy or time to sign up for tech courses. But Temus was willing to sponsor the required training for me to make the career conversion”, he said. “If a company was willing to do this even for its own job vacancies, then it showed that the company was invested in its own people. And this makes Temus a company worth growing alongside with.”

According to Temus’ Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer, Mr Srijay Ghosh, “Apart from the favourable feedback and response from the trainees of our pioneer cohort, we are equally delighted by the level of interest from our customers in both the public and private sectors, to partner with Temus to ‘place and train’ non-tech talent.” He adds, “Step IT Up forms a key thrust of Temus’ ‘Vision to Value’ offering, enabling our customers to grow and develop their talents in tandem with their broader enterprise-wide transformation efforts.”

Applications to Step IT Up’s April intake closes on 20 February 2023

Temus has commenced recruitment for its April cohort which will ‘hire, place and train’ up to 22 candidates in low code app development. Low code has gained significant popularity globally as they enable the fast development of digital applications that improve efficiency, automate processes, and help organisations respond faster to changing business needs while staying competitive.

Temus is pioneering the growth of low code in this region, harnessing OutSystems. Some of Temus’ over 30 customers for low code include, a Singapore mainboard-listed Telco, a leading global pharmaceutical company, and Singapore’s largest private education institution, to name a few. Graduates from the April intake of Step IT Up will be trained and credentialed to be low code developers in OutSystems and join Temus’ low code team in catalysing digital transformation for customers such as these. Aspiring trainees should apply to the programme at www.stepitup.temus.com before 20 February 2023.

Hashtag: #Temus #DigitalTransformation #StepITUp #StepITUpxTemus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.