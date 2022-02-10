Singapore Furniture Industry Drives Deeper into Sustainability, Aims for Stronger Industry Action for International Leadership, AdvocacySingapore Furniture Industries Council

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10
February 2022 – The Singapore Furniture Industries
Council (SFIC) said
the trade association and its members will plan and execute a more systematic strategy
to create a truly
sustainable ecosystem. It will ride on its industry strengths to enable its ecosystem
to commit to leadership and advocacy in international markets.
The
industry also wants to deliver more creative solutions for high-density urban
environments.
Within the next
four years, the vision is to transform Singapore’s furniture industry
into a regional hub for best sustainability practices in ASEAN, facilitating
capacity building and knowledge sharing within the region. Aligned to this is
the pursuit to become a leader in regulatory standards and compliance,
especially in the interior fit-out sub-segment of the built-environment.
The fresh push by SFIC comes on the back of a
just-completed industry engagement exercise. In this effort, members said they view
sustainable business practices as a greenfield opportunity and will collaborate
as an industry to further understand how to achieve demand and supply side
leadership. Case studies from selected
countries were also undertaken to further enrich the industry understanding and
direction.
SFIC President Mr Phua
Boon Huat said: “The Singapore Furniture Industries Council’s strategic roadmap
is anchored on our industry’s competitive advantage in creating solutions for
high-density urban environments, as well as our reputation for high quality
goods and services.”
Mr Phua added that the
road ahead for its industry is one that embraces sustainable transformation and
a commitment to leadership and advocacy for stronger action within the furniture
industry. Singapore’s furniture industry has a unique edge as it leads the
forefront of creating holistic living spaces within high-density urban
environments, he said.
Enterprise Singapore Assistant Chief Executive Officer
(Lifestyle & Consumer) Ms Dilys Boey: “SFIC’s 2025 Furniture Industry
Roadmap will help guide furniture businesses build capabilities and capture new
opportunities with shifting consumer preferences and expectations.
“Through our Enterprise Sustainability Programme, Enterprise
Singapore is pleased to support SFIC in its plans to build understanding and
support businesses, build capability and embrace the demands as well as
opportunities that the sustainability agenda brings,” she said.
The industry
association aims to deliver this goal through five strategic thrusts.
First, as the lead
industry association, the SFIC will invest in building sustainability
capability into its ranks through education, awareness and capacity building to
empower them to seed this direction into the industry. This will include a
review and uplifting of existing practices, building up masterclasses and
establishing a dedicated team to champion sustainability.
Second, SFIC will champion the sustainability pursuit and engage
stakeholders, including members of the public and consumers, investors,
partners to embrace the SFIC vision.
Third, SFIC will lead
the way to establish strategic partnerships nationally, regionally and
internationally to develop a network and presence physically and digitally. On
the cards is the plan to roll out a SFIC Green Inner Circle and an
International Sustainability Leader Programme to foster connections and
collaborations between local and international furniture leaders on
sustainability.
Fourth, the goal is to
develop an industry-wide robust system for quality assurance, continued
engagement and compliance with sustainability practices. This will take the
form of delivering more appropriate assessment tools for companies,
certification schemes and support for sustainability transformation programmes
within members.
Fifth, with
collaboration as a key element, there will be fresh opportunities in the co-solutioning and piloting of ideas for
sustainability partnerships between members and beyond, to help the industry to
be at the forefront of innovation for sustainable furniture.
SFIC
has just also assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Furniture Industries
Council (AFIC) with the aim of further strengthening intra-ASEAN trade and its
competitive advantage in the global market. The eight-member organisation also
aims to adopt more green practices on its journey in pursuing sustainable
business development.
Prior
to this roadmap announcement, SFIC announced in November 2021 that it will collaborate
with the Singapore
Business Federation and the Singapore Green Building Council. Together, they
formed the Alliance for Action (AfA) to bring together stakeholders across
different sectors to create and enhance sustainable spaces.
