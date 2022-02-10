Singapore Furniture Industry Drives Deeper into Sustainability, Aims for Stronger Industry Action for International Leadership, AdvocacySingapore Furniture Industries Council

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10

February 2022 – The Singapore Furniture Industries

Council (SFIC) said

the trade association and its members will plan and execute a more systematic strategy

to create a truly

sustainable ecosystem. It will ride on its industry strengths to enable its ecosystem

to commit to leadership and advocacy in international markets.

The

industry also wants to deliver more creative solutions for high-density urban

environments.

Within the next

four years, the vision is to transform Singapore’s furniture industry

into a regional hub for best sustainability practices in ASEAN, facilitating

capacity building and knowledge sharing within the region. Aligned to this is

the pursuit to become a leader in regulatory standards and compliance,

especially in the interior fit-out sub-segment of the built-environment.

The fresh push by SFIC comes on the back of a

just-completed industry engagement exercise. In this effort, members said they view

sustainable business practices as a greenfield opportunity and will collaborate

as an industry to further understand how to achieve demand and supply side

leadership. Case studies from selected

countries were also undertaken to further enrich the industry understanding and

direction.

SFIC President Mr Phua

Boon Huat said: “The Singapore Furniture Industries Council’s strategic roadmap

is anchored on our industry’s competitive advantage in creating solutions for

high-density urban environments, as well as our reputation for high quality

goods and services.”

Mr Phua added that the

road ahead for its industry is one that embraces sustainable transformation and

a commitment to leadership and advocacy for stronger action within the furniture

industry. Singapore’s furniture industry has a unique edge as it leads the

forefront of creating holistic living spaces within high-density urban

environments, he said.

Enterprise Singapore Assistant Chief Executive Officer

(Lifestyle & Consumer) Ms Dilys Boey: “SFIC’s 2025 Furniture Industry

Roadmap will help guide furniture businesses build capabilities and capture new

opportunities with shifting consumer preferences and expectations.

“Through our Enterprise Sustainability Programme, Enterprise

Singapore is pleased to support SFIC in its plans to build understanding and

support businesses, build capability and embrace the demands as well as

opportunities that the sustainability agenda brings,” she said.

The industry

association aims to deliver this goal through five strategic thrusts.

First, as the lead

industry association, the SFIC will invest in building sustainability

capability into its ranks through education, awareness and capacity building to

empower them to seed this direction into the industry. This will include a

review and uplifting of existing practices, building up masterclasses and

establishing a dedicated team to champion sustainability.

Second, SFIC will champion the sustainability pursuit and engage

stakeholders, including members of the public and consumers, investors,

partners to embrace the SFIC vision.

Third, SFIC will lead

the way to establish strategic partnerships nationally, regionally and

internationally to develop a network and presence physically and digitally. On

the cards is the plan to roll out a SFIC Green Inner Circle and an

International Sustainability Leader Programme to foster connections and

collaborations between local and international furniture leaders on

sustainability.

Fourth, the goal is to

develop an industry-wide robust system for quality assurance, continued

engagement and compliance with sustainability practices. This will take the

form of delivering more appropriate assessment tools for companies,

certification schemes and support for sustainability transformation programmes

within members.

Fifth, with

collaboration as a key element, there will be fresh opportunities in the co-solutioning and piloting of ideas for

sustainability partnerships between members and beyond, to help the industry to

be at the forefront of innovation for sustainable furniture.

SFIC

has just also assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Furniture Industries

Council (AFIC) with the aim of further strengthening intra-ASEAN trade and its

competitive advantage in the global market. The eight-member organisation also

aims to adopt more green practices on its journey in pursuing sustainable

business development.

Prior

to this roadmap announcement, SFIC announced in November 2021 that it will collaborate

with the Singapore

Business Federation and the Singapore Green Building Council. Together, they

formed the Alliance for Action (AfA) to bring together stakeholders across

different sectors to create and enhance sustainable spaces.

