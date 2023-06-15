Singapore Hosts the 25th World Congress of Dermatology – The First in Southeast Asia Featuring 10,000 Global Experts to Discuss New Developments in Skin Research and Treatment

Themed ‘Dermatology Beyond Borders’, WCD2023 is one of the largest international medical conventions in the region, and is set to gather over 10,000 local and foreign delegates, including clinicians, scientists, other health-care professionals and industry partners across 130 countries to unveil new advancements in dermatology and skin research

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time ever in Southeast Asia, the 25th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD2023) will take place in Singapore at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from 3rd to 8th July 2023. Hosted by the Dermatological Society of Singapore (DSS) under the auspices of the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS), the WCD is the most prestigious and influential international dermatology congress. Other supporting organisations are the National Skin Centre and the Skin Research Institute of Singapore. Industry support has been outstanding, with over 17 major sponsors and 95 exhibitors taking part.

The congress’ scientific programme will be extensive and diverse with 208 symposiums, 15 keynote talks, 24 courses, and 19 expert forums, among others. It will highlight significant dermatological advances and explore pertinent medical and scientific issues relating to the art and science of dermatology.

The WCD has been the leading international dermatological conference for over 130 years. Since its inception in 1889, the WCD has traversed the globe across 19 cities. In line with its theme ‘Dermatology Beyond Borders’, WCD2023 seeks to expand the horizons of dermatology, to increase patient and community engagement; to transcend borders, physical and societal, to be an inclusive conference that celebrates diversity.

“As we emerge from a period of health and economic turmoil, WCD2023 will be all the more significant in re-unifying medical and scientific experts as we chart new ways forward. This is the first time that the WCD2023 will be held in Singapore, as well as South and Southeast Asia, which is home to a population of 2.3 billion people and over 30,000 dermatologists,” shares Professor Roy Chan, President of the 25th World Congress of Dermatology

Professor Roy Chan adds, “Held every 4 years, the WCD is often referred to as the “Olympics of Dermatology”. By providing a forum for specialists from all corners of the world, we hope that the WCD2023 will be able to catalyse ideas, increase collaboration and re-establish networks that will expand the boundaries of dermatology knowledge and skin science”.

As the first WCD to be held in the tropics, the congress looks to focus on pertinent illnesses. There will be sessions that discuss migrant and refugee skin health, neglected tropical skin diseases, and diseases in skin of colour. These sessions will also highlight the importance of skin diseases in relation to human suffering and climate change, global skin health, and dermatological care in underserved nations and the global south.

Key Highlights for WCD2023’s ‘Dermatology Beyond Borders’

A broad area of dermatology will be covered – from psoriasis, eczema, skin cancers, aesthetic and procedural dermatology to diseases of the hair and nails, pigmentary disorders, pathology and infections. The comprehensive symposia sessions will cover the basic science, epidemiology, diagnosis, and management of said areas of dermatology.

To promote dynamic dialogues revolving around crucial areas of dermatology, the congress will also feature thought-provoking debate-style presentations on the controversies in dermatology, challenging contentious or disputed statements in the field. Expert forums will allow for in-depth discussions while encouraging audience participation. In addition, didactic courses will be held for participants seeking to expand their expertise in specific dermatological fields.

“Singapore is honoured to host Southeast Asia’s first World Congress of Dermatology (WCD). Being the gateway to the fast-growing Asia Pacific, Singapore’s focus on innovation, health sciences and medtech makes us an ideal host for WCD2023. As we reimagine the business events industry, we look forward to working with partners such as the International League of Dermatological Societies who prioritise sustainable congresses and are leaders in the field of medical advancements globally,” said Dr Edward Koh, Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board.

This year, WCD2023 has also introduced the WCD2023 Green Policy to establish clear guidelines and principles for all decision-making, event planning, production, and participation throughout the conference. In line with this sustainability manifesto, the congress is also supporting the OneMillionTrees movement in Singapore to contribute to restoring nature and plant one million additional trees over the next 10 years.

About the 25th World Congress of Dermatology

