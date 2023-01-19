Singapore insurance broker eazy and Sgcarmart.com announce strategic partnership

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — eazy Pte Ltd, a leading broker for insurance services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Sgcarmart.com, the leading online marketplace for new and used cars in Singapore.

Under this partnership, eazy will be providing insurance options for customers of Sgcarmart.com through the Sgcarmart’s Insurance Directory. The directory, which can be found at www.Sgcarmart.com/directory/insurance.php, will provide customers with a one-stop shop for all their car insurance-buying needs.

“We are excited about our partnership with Sgcarmart.com as it allows us to bring our insurance services to a much wider audience,” said Douglas Chia, CEO of eazy. “With our new focus on being the leading insurtech company in Singapore, and the recent launch of our new digital portal eazy.com.sg – we have integrated technology innovation to provide a simpler, faster, more transparent platform for owners to make empowered decisions on purchasing insurance for their cars.”

“With over 2 million users per month and with Sgcarmart.com capturing over 90% of the local used-car transactions, we are now able to take our experience in the luxury and super car segment and use those learnings to better serve the needs of all car buyers in Singapore. This partnership will allow us to provide customers with an even more convenient, seamless and yes, ‘eazy’ journey to purchasing a car through Sgcarmart.”

“Sgcarmart is a driver-centric company that always strives to make the car buying & ownership experience for all drivers as seamless as possible. By entering into this partnership with eazy, it allows our customers to be able to find the best motor insurance options for their cars conveniently. Both partners have built a strong reputation in understanding the needs of the local automotive community, and invested heavily in digital technology, customer engagement and service. We are confident that working with eazy will provide our customers with great value for their insurance needs which is very much aligned with our mission.” said Paustina Chou, General Manager of Product, Sgcarmart.

About eazy

As a digital-led financial disruptor, eazy believes in harnessing the power of technology to make the process of buying insurance simpler, faster and more transparent for its customers. Backed by 47 years of success as one of Singapore’s leading insurance brokers, eazy is changing the way insurance is considered and bought.

To learn more, visit eazy.com.sg.

