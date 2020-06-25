Singapore intensifies 5G network

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore announced Wednesday the country’s 5G network operators in building up a secure and resilient 5G infrastructure.

IMDA issued the final awards in a 5G Call for Proposal (CFP) process to Singtel Mobile Singapore Pte Ltd (Singtel) and the Joint-Venture Consortium (JVCo1) formed by StarHub Mobile Pte Ltd (StarHub) and M1 Limited (M1).

Singtel and JVCo will be assigned 100MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum each, while Singtel, StarHub and M1 will also be assigned 800 MHz of mmWave spectrum each.

Moreover, TPG Telecom Pte Ltd (TPG) is allocated the remaining frequency spectrum in the millimeter wave band to roll out 5G networks on a localised basis.

S Iswaran, minister for Communications and Information, said at a virtual press conference “This 5G Final Award sets the stage for the development of a world-class, resilient and secure 5G infrastructure which will be the backbone of Singapore’s digital economy. We remain on track for nationwide 5G standalone deployment by 2025,” he said.

He noted that despite the impact of COVID-19 in the short term, he is confident that 5G will help to create more jobs in the long run and enhance business competitiveness.

IMDA will continue to forge strong partnerships with the industry to build sustainable 5G business use cases, and develop strong manpower capabilities to utilise 5G technologies, thus paving the way for a vibrant 5G ecosystem in Singapore, IMDA said in a statement.