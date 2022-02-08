Singapore is ready for Biometric Payment Cardszwipe.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 8 February 2022 – Zwipe, a biometric fintech pioneer, conducted

a comprehensive consumer investigation in Singapore during Q4 2021 to study 150+

consumers’ payment preferences and feedback on biometric payment cards.

Consumers’ feedback on biometric payment cards was extremely positive,

indicating a strong demand for biometric payment cards.

Below are some interesting facts from the survey:

88% of consumers

would prefer their next payment card to be biometric

are ready to switch to a new bank for a safer way to pay

have concerns on the risk of infection when paying in-store and touching the

POS

The survey’s findings are consistent with data

available from other worldwide studies undertaken in the Nordics, Canada, USA,

UK, Germany and South Africa. Consumers across the world, just as in Singapore,

want a payment solution that delivers world-class security and user experience

and ensures 100% touch-less check out at all times.

Zwipe: A biometric fintech pioneer

Founded

in 2009 with the mission to make “convenience safe and secure” through the use

of biometric technologies, Zwipe has today emerged as a pioneer in NxtGen

payment solutions. The company believes that the inherent uniqueness of every

person is the key to a safer future. Zwipe works across networks of

international organizations, industries and cultures to bring biometric payment

solutions globally.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Headquartered

in Oslo, Norway, Zwipe’s growing team is represented by 14 different

nationalities in nine countries across five time zones – from Colorado Springs

to Singapore.

Strong demand for Biometric Payment Cards

According to Claus Hansen,

Zwipe’s newly appointed VP of Sales for APAC, “The payments market in Singapore is mature and

sophisticated, with banks and fintechs offering highly digital services for

retail, e-commerce and mobile financial services. The more-traditional smart

card segment is the area where Singaporean consumers are now expecting card

issuers to step up. The Zwipe Pay

platform, which includes a single silicon biometric system on the card, is a

game-changer in the payments sector as it has dramatically reduced the unit

costs and improved the biometric performance ensuring an excellent user

experience.”

He further

highlights, “Consumers value convenience, security, and safety when selecting

and using a payment method. As such, Zwipe is well positioned to provide cutting-edge

card-based solutions that enable our clients in APAC to respond to market

demands, while also establishing ourselves as the strategic technology partner

of choice.”

Hansen has worked in payment technologies,

cybersecurity, fintech, and smart cards for over 25 years. In the APAC region,

he has held senior executive management positions with Entrust, NXP

Semiconductors, Gemalto, dzcard, and Kona I.