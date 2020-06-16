Singapore records lowest daily tally in more than 2 months with 151 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE — There are 151 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Singapore as of Tuesday noon (June 16), the lowest daily figure in more than two months.

They include two community cases, both work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases, said the MOH.

Tuesday’s new patient figure of 151 is the lowest since the 142 cases on April 8, and takes the total number of people here diagnosed with Covid-19 to 40,969.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, 12 staff members from St Anthony’s Canossian Secondary School, who had been in close contact with a student from the school confirmed with the virus, were cleared of the infection.

Their test results have all come back negative, said the MOH on Monday.

This comes after the Ministry of Education said on Sunday that all 47 students who had been in contact with the Secondary 4 students are also well.

The MOH on Monday also said that three work permit holders were the only community Covid-19 patients among 214 new daily cases reported. There were no Singaporean or permanent resident patients.

The three men – aged 28, 42 and 48 – were asymptomatic cases detected through the MOH’s screening of workers in essential services.

Two of them have been linked to each other, while the third is currently unlinked.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 211 coronavirus cases.

The daily average of community cases since Singapore began the reopening of its economy two weeks ago has also decreased, from nine two weeks ago to eight in the past week, said the MOH on Monday.

The average daily unlinked cases has likewise come down from four to three over the same period.

Twenty-six people have died from complications due to the coronavirus. Another 10 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 8.11 million people. More than 439,000 people have died.

